Baltimore Sun staff picks for Week 3 of the NFL season

Each week The Baltimore Sun’s sports staff predict the winners of every NFL game. You can find their Ravens’ picks here.
Jen Badie, editor (10-6 last week, 21-10-1 overall)
Titans at Jaguars: Titans
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys
Broncos at Packers: Packers
Falcons at Colts: Falcons
Raiders at Vikings: Vikings
Jets at Patriots: Patriots
Lions at Eagles: Eagles
Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals
Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers
Texans at Chargers: Texans
Steelers at 49ers: 49ers
Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks
Rams at Browns: Rams
Bears at Redskins: Bears
C.J. Doon, editor (11-5 last week, 20-11-1 overall)
Titans at Jaguars: Titans
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys
Broncos at Packers: Packers
Falcons at Colts: Falcons
Raiders at Vikings: Vikings
Jets at Patriots: Patriots
Lions at Eagles: Eagles
Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals
Giants at Buccaneers: Giants
Texans at Chargers: Texans
Steelers at 49ers: 49ers
Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks
Rams at Browns: Browns
Bears at Redskins: Redskins
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (10-6 last week, 21-10-1 overall)
Titans at Jaguars: Titans
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys
Broncos at Packers: Packers
Falcons at Colts: Falcons
Raiders at Vikings: Vikings
Jets at Patriots: Patriots
Lions at Eagles: Eagles
Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals
Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers
Texans at Chargers: Chargers
Steelers at 49ers: 49ers
Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks
Rams at Browns: Rams
Bears at Redskins: Bears
Mike Preston, columnist (9-7 last week, 19-12-1 overall)
Titans at Jaguars: Titans
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys
Broncos at Packers: Packers
Falcons at Colts: Falcons
Raiders at Vikings: Vikings
Jets at Patriots: Patriots
Lions at Eagles: Eagles
Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals
Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers
Texans at Chargers: Chargers
Steelers at 49ers: 49ers
Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks
Rams at Browns: Rams
Bears at Redskins: Bears
Peter Schmuck, columnist (8-8 last week, 20-11-1 overall)
Titans at Jaguars: Jaguars
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys
Broncos at Packers: Packers
Falcons at Colts: Falcons
Raiders at Vikings: Vikings
Jets at Patriots: Patriots
Lions at Eagles: Eagles
Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals
Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers
Texans at Chargers: Chargers
Steelers at 49ers: 49ers
Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks
Rams at Browns: Rams
Bears at Redskins: Redskins
Jonas Shaffer, reporter (10-6 last week, 21-10-1 overall)
Titans at Jaguars: Titans
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys
Broncos at Packers: Packers
Falcons at Colts: Falcons
Raiders at Vikings: Vikings
Jets at Patriots: Patriots
Lions at Eagles: Eagles
Panthers at Cardinals: Panthers
Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers
Texans at Chargers: Chargers
Steelers at 49ers: 49ers
Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks
Rams at Browns: Rams
Bears at Redskins: Bears
Childs Walker, reporter (10-6 last week, 20-11-1 overall)
Titans at Jaguars: Titans
Bengals at Bills: Bills
Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys
Broncos at Packers: Packers
Falcons at Colts: Colts
Raiders at Vikings: Vikings
Jets at Patriots: Patriots
Lions at Eagles: Eagles
Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals
Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers
Texans at Chargers: Chargers
Steelers at 49ers: 49ers
Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks
Rams at Browns: Rams
Bears at Redskins: Bears