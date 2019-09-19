Advertisement

Baltimore Sun staff picks for Week 3 of the NFL season

By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 19, 2019 | 12:00 PM

Each week The Baltimore Sun’s sports staff predict the winners of every NFL game. You can find their Ravens’ picks here.

Jen Badie, editor (10-6 last week, 21-10-1 overall)

Titans at Jaguars: Titans

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys

Broncos at Packers: Packers

Falcons at Colts: Falcons

Raiders at Vikings: Vikings

Jets at Patriots: Patriots

Lions at Eagles: Eagles

Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals

Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers

Texans at Chargers: Texans

Steelers at 49ers: 49ers

Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks

Rams at Browns: Rams

Bears at Redskins: Bears

Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons play the Colts in Indianapolis at 1 p.m.
Quarterback Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons play the Colts in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. (Mike Stewart/AP)
C.J. Doon, editor (11-5 last week, 20-11-1 overall)

Titans at Jaguars: Titans

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys

Broncos at Packers: Packers

Falcons at Colts: Falcons

Raiders at Vikings: Vikings

Jets at Patriots: Patriots

Lions at Eagles: Eagles

Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals

Giants at Buccaneers: Giants

Texans at Chargers: Texans

Steelers at 49ers: 49ers

Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks

Rams at Browns: Browns

Bears at Redskins: Redskins

Daniel Oyefusi, reporter (10-6 last week, 21-10-1 overall)

Titans at Jaguars: Titans

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys

Broncos at Packers: Packers

Falcons at Colts: Falcons

Raiders at Vikings: Vikings

Jets at Patriots: Patriots

Lions at Eagles: Eagles

Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals

Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers

Texans at Chargers: Chargers

Steelers at 49ers: 49ers

Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks

Rams at Browns: Rams

Bears at Redskins: Bears

Mason Rudolph will take over for Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers play the 49ers in San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
Mason Rudolph will take over for Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers play the 49ers in San Francisco at 4:25 p.m. Sunday. (Don Wright/AP)
Mike Preston, columnist (9-7 last week, 19-12-1 overall)

Titans at Jaguars: Titans

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys

Broncos at Packers: Packers

Falcons at Colts: Falcons

Raiders at Vikings: Vikings

Jets at Patriots: Patriots

Lions at Eagles: Eagles

Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals

Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers

Texans at Chargers: Chargers

Steelers at 49ers: 49ers

Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks

Rams at Browns: Rams

Bears at Redskins: Bears

Peter Schmuck, columnist (8-8 last week, 20-11-1 overall)

Titans at Jaguars: Jaguars

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys

Broncos at Packers: Packers

Falcons at Colts: Falcons

Raiders at Vikings: Vikings

Jets at Patriots: Patriots

Lions at Eagles: Eagles

Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals

Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers

Texans at Chargers: Chargers

Steelers at 49ers: 49ers

Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks

Rams at Browns: Rams

Bears at Redskins: Redskins

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns are looking for their second win as they travel to L.A. to face the Rams at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. and the Cleveland Browns are looking for their second win as they travel to L.A. to face the Rams at 8:20 p.m. Sunday. (Bill Kostroun/AP)
Jonas Shaffer, reporter (10-6 last week, 21-10-1 overall)

Titans at Jaguars: Titans

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys

Broncos at Packers: Packers

Falcons at Colts: Falcons

Raiders at Vikings: Vikings

Jets at Patriots: Patriots

Lions at Eagles: Eagles

Panthers at Cardinals: Panthers

Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers

Texans at Chargers: Chargers

Steelers at 49ers: 49ers

Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks

Rams at Browns: Rams

Bears at Redskins: Bears

Childs Walker, reporter (10-6 last week, 20-11-1 overall)

Titans at Jaguars: Titans

Bengals at Bills: Bills

Dolphins at Cowboys: Cowboys

Broncos at Packers: Packers

Falcons at Colts: Colts

Raiders at Vikings: Vikings

Jets at Patriots: Patriots

Lions at Eagles: Eagles

Panthers at Cardinals: Cardinals

Giants at Buccaneers: Buccaneers

Texans at Chargers: Chargers

Steelers at 49ers: 49ers

Saints at Seahawks: Seahawks

Rams at Browns: Rams

Bears at Redskins: Bears

