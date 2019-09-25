Mystics top Aces, 94-90, advance to WNBA Finals for second straight season

Mystics: It won't show on the stat sheet, but Aerial Powers gave Washington the blue-collar support it needed, including a spark just before its second-quarter run. Powers, who finished with seven points and five rebounds in 16 minutes, stood her ground against a driving Hamby and took the charge on the baseline with 5:40 left, with the Aces leading 34-27. The Mystics outscored Las Vegas 18-9 from there.