Morgan State’s Stanley Davis eclipses 1,000 career points in 90-80 win over Delaware State

Stanley Davis had 27 points and became the 28th player in Morgan State history to score 1,000 career points as the Bears beat visiting Delaware State, 90-80, in men’s basketball on Monday night.
Malik Miller had 15 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (15-14, 9-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sherwyn Devonish added 15 points and seven assists and Jamar Brown had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Johquin Wiley scored a season-high 26 points for the Hornets (3-24, 2-11), who have now lost seven straight games. Omari Peek-Green added 17 points and eight rebounds. John Crosby had 13 points and six rebounds.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Morgan State defeated Delaware State 81-68 on Jan. 4. Morgan State takes on Coppin State at home on Saturday. Delaware State plays Maryland Eastern Shore on the road on Saturday.
North Carolina A&T 83, UMES 62: Ronald Jackson scored 20 points with 14 rebounds and North Carolina A&T beat visiting UMES on Monday to win its 10th straight at home and to stay atop the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings.
Conference assists leader Kameron Langley scored 10 points with eight rebounds and 13 assists to become the Aggies' all-time assists leader, breaking the record held by Thomas Griffis (582).
Kwe Parker scored 15 points with eight boards and blocked two shots and Andre Jackson scored 12 points for the Aggies (15-14, 11-3), who outscored the Hawks48-26 in the paint. Devin Haygood added 10 points.
AJ Cheeseman scored 16 points for the Hawks (5-23, 4-9). Kevon Voyles added 10 points. Gabriel Gyamfi had nine rebounds.
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. NC A&T defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 91-53 on Jan. 11. NC A&T takes on South Carolina State on the road next Monday. Maryland Eastern Shore takes on Delaware State at home on Saturday.