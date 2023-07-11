Yearbook autographed by ‘Moonlight’ Graham, ballplayer who attended medical school in Baltimore, fetching thousands at auction

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Recently sifting through possessions she’d collected over the years at her home in California, Gail Franzone meticulously tried to identify an autograph on a San Francisco Giants-emblazoned baseball. Her quest led her to dead end after dead end — no one could place the signature — but also to an article on baseball’s rarest autographs.

Among those named: Archibald “Moonlight” Graham, a member of both cinema and baseball lore.

Graham, who attended the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore amid a brief pro baseball career a century ago, played a single game for the New York Giants in 1905 and was later immortalized by Burt Lancaster in the 1989 film “Field of Dreams.”

He also, Franzone knew, worked for decades as the doctor at her mother’s high school in Chisholm, Minnesota. Upon realizing how scarce his signatures were, Franzone decided to flip through her mom’s old yearbooks, just in case one was hiding within its pages.

She later learned that the San Francisco baseball she’d been trying to identify was not much of a keepsake — it had been signed by “Lou Seal,” a punny Giants mascot, not a player. But inside the 1951 Chisholm yearbook was a gem.

Franzone’s late mother had, evidently, asked many members of the faculty and staff to sign her senior yearbook. On a page dedicated to the then-74-year-old doctor and onetime ballplayer, Graham had signed his name: “AW Graham MD.”

Graham autographs are especially rare because his fame — brought on by a 1982 book and the subsequent movie — came years after his death. Only a handful had been discovered until Larry Pitrof, the University of Maryland School of Medicine alumni association’s executive director, recently uncovered letters in a filing cabinet at the school. Inside was correspondence from Graham, including four signatures, which brought the number of known Graham autographs to roughly 10.

The alumni association still has the letters with plans to display them at a school library, once it is renovated in about 18 months.

But now another Graham signature — the one Franzone found in her mother’s yearbook — has been uncovered and is on the market. She and her three siblings consigned Hunt Auctions to list the yearbook among its All-Star 2023 Auction lot. The live auction takes place Tuesday at 2 p.m., but pre-bidding reached $7,795 by Monday evening. Hunt estimated the item’s price range as being between $5,000 and $10,000.

Archibald "Moonlight" Graham, who attended medical school in Baltimore, autographed this 1951 yearbook. It's one of only about 10 known signatures from Graham, who was immortalized in the movie "Field of Dreams." (Gail Franzone )

“Just kind of in disbelief,” Franzone said Monday of the forgotten yearbook fetching thousands.

Franzone, 61, had known that Graham worked at her mother’s high school but she never thought to check the yearbooks until earlier this year, nearly two decades after her mother’s death. She and her siblings plan to contribute some of the proceeds from the auction toward a Chisholm-based scholarship fund in Graham’s name.

“It just brought a big smile to my face,” Franzone said of discovering the signature, “that our mom is still giving after her passing.”

Hunt Auctions noted that the yearbook has been authenticated and that the signature is “exceedingly scarce.”

“It may be many years before another Graham autograph is offered,” the item’s description states.

Since Pitrof, the Maryland medical school’s alumni director, discovered the correspondence from Graham, he’s received persistent interest from alumni and others. In his 30 years with the alumni association, he’s never had more fun with a project, he said. One alum, a 78-year-old retired surgeon fascinated by the discovery, reached out to Pitrof, noting that he himself is currently playing in a recreational baseball league for seniors.

“There hasn’t been a week gone by that I haven’t heard from someone,” said Pitrof, who shared copies of Graham’s letters and matriculation card with the library at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.

Graham has become a sort of folk hero for his fleeting pro career, his decades as a doctor, and the beloved portrayal of him in “Field of Dreams.” In real life, he was adored, too: The yearbook staff noted that kindness was one of his “outstanding qualities.”

“The graduating class of 1951 will always remember ‘Doc’ as will the rest of us who have made his acquaintance,” the yearbook stated, “for he is a grand old gentleman and has proved himself our friend as well as our doctor.”