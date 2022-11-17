Maryland mobile sports betting has a launch date: Wednesday, Nov. 23

More than two years after voters passed a referendum on sports betting, Maryland now has a launch date for online wagering. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving, Marylanders will be able to bet on sports from their cellphones.

John A. Martin, the director of Maryland Lottery & Gaming, announced the start date during a meeting Thursday, noting that the launch time is still being determined.

“We should have an update on that as we get further into this final issuance phase,” he said. “We will hope to announce a start time for Wednesday early next week.”

Maryland’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission approved 10 mobile sports betting licenses Wednesday. There are “several operational requirements,” Martin said, that must be included before those can launch, including a controlled demonstration.

Of those 10 licenses, three will not be ready to begin receiving bets on Wednesday, Martin said, so Marylanders will initially have the option to choose one of seven companies: Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointsBet.