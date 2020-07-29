After news of Mo Gaba’s death, tributes pour in to 14-year-old Orioles and Ravens superfan

Popular Orioles and Ravens superfan Mo Gaba lost his battle with cancer Tuesday.
His mother, Sonsy Gaba, posted on Facebook saying: “I lost my best friend today. [Your] legacy will live on love bug.”
As news spread about the 14-year-old’s death, tributes poured in from players, news reporters, fans of Mo’s and elected officials like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a cancer survivor.
Hours before his death, Gaba, a Glen Burnie resident, was elected into the Orioles’ Hall of Fame as the second recipient of The Wild Bill Hagy Award, given to “fans who have inspired others with their devotion to the team, and demonstrated an exceptional commitment in support of the Orioles.” Gaba’s official Orioles Hall of Fame induction will be at a later date.
Here’s how people are remembering the teen: