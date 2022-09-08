‘GOAT’ and ‘Baby GOAT’: World-traveling Coleman sisters pushing each other to lead Coppin State volleyball

At Coppin State, volleyball players and sisters Miajavon and Ahzhalon Coleman are known as “GOAT” and “Baby GOAT.”

The “greatest of all time” moniker seems fitting for Miajavon, whose first name is pronounced Me-AHH-juh-von and goes by the nickname “Mimi.” The 5-foot-10 graduate student outside hitter is the Eagles’ all-time leader in kills (1,484) and points (1,630.5), the reigning Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year and on pace to become the league’s record holder in career kills.

Advertisement

Ahzhalon, whose first name is pronounced Aw-ZHA-lawn and goes by Ahzhi (Ahj-EE), is a 5-11 sophomore middle hitter who led Coppin State in blocks (57) last fall and earned a spot on the MEAC All-Rookie team.

If the length of her older sister’s shadow is irritating, Ahzhalon Coleman doesn’t show it.

Advertisement

“I can’t really be mad,” she said of the “Baby GOAT” nickname. “I love it.”

Miajavon and Ahzhalon Coleman figure to be critical cogs for the Eagles (2-6) this season. Senior setter Andrea Tsvetanova said their presence will be crucial in the team’s bid for what would be its first MEAC championship in volleyball.

The relationship between Miajavon and Ahzhalon has always been strong. Due to their father Robert’s commitment to the U.S. Air Force, the sisters have lived in Japan on two separate occasions and then in three different states in the southwest United States before settling in Baltimore.

Coppin State volleyball is leaning on sisters Miajavon (12) and Ahzhalon Coleman (2) to help capture what would be its first MEAC championship in program history. (Timothy Rice /Timothy Rice/TagTheShooter Photography)

Throughout their travels, Miajavon and Ahzhalon — along with their mother Lashuna — have learned to rely on each other.

“Moving every four years, you naturally hone in on what you have, and that was the four of us,” Miajavon, 22, said. “Because of that, we were like, ‘Here we go. We’re moving again, but that’s OK because I have my sister and my parents.’ So we were always naturally close. All we had was each other.”

Ahzhalon, 19, said the sisters weren’t above the usual sibling rivalries.

“We had our little petty fights like who could get into the shower first and stuff like that,” she said. “But being so far away and only having each other, we were always super close. I feel like as we were growing up, we got closer.”

Advertisement

When she was 3, Miajavon Coleman and her parents moved to Okinawa, Japan, where Ahzhalon was born. The family stayed there four years before moving to Tucson, Arizona. After a three-year stay there, the family returned to Japan, living in Misawa.

While there, the sisters picked up volleyball, playing against friends and classmates on the Air Force base they were staying. Off-site matches and clinics meant the sisters had to play on regulation-size courts and regulation-height nets.

The solution? “You’ve just got to learn how to jump higher,” Miajavon said.

The family left Japan in 2014, moving to Clovis, New Mexico. After two years there, they settled in San Antonio, Texas, for good.

Coppin State coach Tim Walsh had not heard of Miajavon Coleman until he found her film highlights on a volleyball platform in the spring of 2017.

“I remember specifically sitting on my friend’s couch in Owings Mills and saying, ‘If I get this girl, she can be a game-changer for this program,’” he said.

Advertisement

Coppin State volleyball is leaning on sisters Miajavon (12) and Ahzhalon Coleman (2) to help capture what would be its first MEAC championship in program history. (Timothy Rice /Timothy Rice/TagTheShooter Photography)

Miajavon and Robert Coleman visited the campus that fall, and about a week after her visit, she chose the Eagles over Bethune-Cookman, East Carolina, Howard and Stephen F. Austin.

“When I came here on my visit, it was very family cultured, and growing up, that was what I was used to,” she said. “So it was very attractive to me. On campus, the coach was very welcoming, and I was able to meet the girls and contact them through social media and ask them questions.”

Ahzhalon’s recruitment was not as easy. She had considered Bethune-Cookman, Columbia, Grambling and Texas Southern, but not Coppin State.

“For the longest time, I refused to come here because of her,” Ahzhalon said, alluding to her older sister’s enrollment. “I didn’t want the whole ‘Oh, you’re Mimi’s little sister.’ I didn’t want that comparison. But then I thought, ‘We’re in two different positions, we’re in two different grades, and she’s my sister.’ Not many people can really say I played collegiate volleyball or any sport with their sibling.”

When Ahzhalon Coleman arrived on campus, Miajavon pulled her into a suite filled with volleyball players, and the sisters became roommates. The arrangement seemed inevitable as they buy the same items from the grocery store, watch the same TV shows (“The Handmaid’s Tale” is the current flavor of the month), and turn off the TV, their phones and the lights by 11 p.m.

The Coleman sisters are their own fiercest defenders. Miajavon continues to insist that “politics” prevented Ahzhalon from being named the MEAC Rookie of the Year. Still, that disappointment has been a learning lesson.

Advertisement

“For me, it’s cool to see her blossom on the court and to see her struggles that are different from mine,” she said. “We’re two separate people. So we’re going to have two separate experiences. So it’s cool to be there for her hardships on the court.

“Volleyball is a game of trust. I already know that Ahzhi’s covering me because I trust my teammate. And it’s cool to say, ‘My sister is my teammate.’”

Ahzhalon said reuniting with Miajavon has increased her appreciation for her older sister’s achievements, which include five double-doubles in kills and digs so far.

“I always sit there and kind of gaze at her,” she said. “Growing up and watching her play, I was always like, ‘She is so good.’ But it’s different when you’re playing. You’re like, ‘That’s my teammate.’ She has all of these accolades.

“Honestly sometimes, I live through her. When she gets a kill, I feel like I hit it. Or if she gets a block, that’s my block.”

Advertisement

With Miajavon set to graduate next spring with a bachelor’s in biology and a certificate in applied molecular biology and biochemistry, the time to cap her career with a MEAC championship seems limited. Miajavon said she and her teammates welcome the task of trying to upend 13-time reigning conference champion Howard.

Ahzhalon said one of her top priorities is helping her sister go out on top and doing it together.

“It would be a dream,” she said of winning the MEAC crown. “I feel like when that happens, they’re going to be sick of us because we’re never going to stop talking about it.”