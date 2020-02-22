Men’s lacrosse roundup: Tommy Lingner’s 16 saves helps UMBC top Mount St. Mary’s

Tommy Lingner made a career-high 16 saves and Brandon Galloway had a career-high four goals to lead visiting UMBC to a 9-4 victory over Mount St. Mary’s in men’s lacrosse Saturday.
The Retrievers (1-1) played shutdown defense in the second half allowing no goals by the Mount (1-2).
'I think our defensive coaches, Coach Koesterer and Coach Bucci had the boys ready to go, they had a great week of practice," UMBC coach Ryan Moran said. “The guys are doing a great job playing together and it’s great to see them have success on the field.”
Brendan McCarthy scored twice for Mount St. Mary’s.
Frostburg State 15, Lake Erie 14, OT: Paul Ruppert (Severna Park) scored his fourth goal and the game-winner with 3:28 left in overtime to lift the host Bobcats (1-0) over the Storm (0-3). Frostburg State led 14-11 with less than 10 minutes left in regulation before Lake Erie went on a 3-0 run, two goals by Neil Gardner, to force overtime.
St. Mary’s 12, Elizabethtown 10: The visiting Seahawks (2-1) broke a 10-10 tie with the Blue Jays (1-1) by scoring two goals in the fourth quarter. Jack Brocato (St. Paul’s) scored with 4:42 left in the game for the go-ahead goal and Ben Claffee (Fallston) added an insurance goal with 2:04 left.
Randolph-Macon 18, Goucher 9: The host Gophers (0-2) fell behind 5-2 in the first quarter to the Yellow Jackets (3-0) and couldn’t recover. Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) had a hat trick for Goucher.
Salisbury 11, Gettysburg 5: The visiting Sea Gulls (3-0) took a 8-0 lead and cruised past the Bullets (2-1). Griffin Moroney had a hat trick and T.J. Ellis made eight saves for Salisbury.
Stevenson 12, York 11: Cam Leydig scored his second goal with 1:57 left for a 12-10 lead and the visiting Mustangs (1-1) hung on for the win. The Spartans (2-2) drew within one with 1:33 left.
Stockton 18, McDaniel 6: Jackson Reilly (Southern) and Nick DeLoriers (John Carroll) each scored twice, but the host Green Terror (1-2) lost to the Ospreys (2-0).
Washington & Lee 23, Washington College 3: The host Generals (1-2) opened with a 7-0 run and beat the Shoremen (0-2). Chris Del Rosario (0-2) made 12 saves for Washington College.
Nation
No. 3 Yale 12, No. 1 Penn State 10: The visiting Bulldogs (2-0) used a 5-0 run in the first half to take control and upset the Nittany Lions (3-1). Yale was led by Christian Cropp, Matt Brandau (Boys’ Latin) and Matt Gaudet each with two goals. The Bulldogs travel to Massachusetts Saturday at 1 p.m.
Princeton 16, No. 2 Virginia 12: Chris Brown, Phillip Robertson and Michael Sowers each scored four goals to lead the visiting Tigers (3-0) in an upset victory over the Cavaliers (2-1). Ian Laviano led Virginia with a hat trick.
No. 8 Penn 14, No. 10 Duke 11: The Blue Devils (2-2) led 11-10 before the Quakers (1-1) rallied and scored the last four goals over seven minutes to win in a game played at Charlotte, N.C. Sean Lulley had a game-high six goals for Penn.
Stony Brook 11, Brown 10, OT: Caleb Pearson scored his fourth goal of the game with 31 seconds remaining in overtime to lead Stony Brook. In overtime, Stony Brook won the faceoff and each team had multiple opportunities to end the game. Bears’ All-American goalie Phil Goss made the lone save in overtime with 50 seconds remaining before Pearson scored the game-winner.