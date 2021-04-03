Jared Bernhardt sets record in Maryland’s 17-10 victory over Penn State | MEN’S COLLGE LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Senior Jared Bernhardt broke the all-time Maryland career goals record as he scored a game-high five goals in the third-ranked Terps’ 17-10 men’s lacrosse victory over No. 19 Penn State on a sun-splashed Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Bernhardt’s goal from the left side of the goal with 1:39 gave him his 156th of his career, passing Matt Rambo (2014-17), who scored 155 in his time as a Terp. Bernhardt now tops the goal-scoring list with 159.
He finished the day with a career-high tying eight points, adding three assists to move second in career points with 234, passing Joe Walters (2003-06), who had 227 and Bob Boneillo (1977-80), who had 231. Rambo holds the record with 257.
Bernhardt’s eight points tied his career-high, set back in 2019 against Michigan, when he also had five goals and three assists. The eight-point day ties for 13th-most in school history. With his three assists, Bernhardt now has 75 to stand 19th all-time.
The Terps remained perfect at 7-0 and are off to their best start since 2014, when they also started 7-0.
With 17 goals, the Terps are averaging 16.6 goals per game, fifth in the nation and first in the Big Ten.
In addition to Bernhardt scoring five, three other Terps had multi-goal goals. Logan Wisnauskas (Boys’ Latin) netted four goals, Daniel Maltz had three and Bubba Fairman tallied two.
Wisnauskas picked up his 200th career point with his four-goal game and now has 202 in his career. He is the seventh Terp all-time to have 200 career points.
The Terps held Penn State to 10 goals and goalie Logan McNaney made 13 saves, allowing just eight goals.
Maryland travels to Michigan for a 1 p.m., game on April 10.
No. 15 Hofstra 8, Towson 7: Behind 12 saves by redshirt senior Bobby Casey and a three-goal performance by sophomore Justin Sykes, Hofstra (5-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) clinched a win over visiting Towson (3-6, 0-3).
Brody McLean led Towson in scoring with two goals and one assist for three points, while Austin Stewart, Andrew Milani and Ryan Swain all posted two points on one goal and one assist. Shane Brennan took the loss for the Tigers with 10 saves.
Hood 14, Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham 5: The visiting Blazers’ defense held the Devils (1-5) scoreless in the first half and won. Bentley LeBarron and Colby Gallagher each had a hat trick for Hood (1-2), which travels to Albright Saturday.
Salisbury 25, Christopher Newport 12: The host Sea Gulls (7-1, 3-0 C2C) opened with a 6-2 run and cruised past the Captains (6-2, 1-1). Jarrett Bromwell scored seven goals and had two assists for Salisbury. Griffin Moroney had four goals and Ryan Brown had two goals for the Sea Gulls,
St. Mary’s at Mary Washington, ppd.: The game between the visiting Seahawks (2-5, 0-1 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference) and Eagles (1-4, 0-1) was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. A makeup date has not been announced yet. St. Mary’s travels to Salisbury on Wednesday at 4 p.m.