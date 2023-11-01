Baltimore ultrarunner Melissa Tanner to represent U.S. at 50K road world championships in India on Sunday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Melissa Tanner, of Baltimore, pictured crossing the finish line at the 47th Marine Corps 50k in Rosslyn, Virginia., on Oct. 30, 2022, will represent the United States at the 50K road world championships in India on Nov. 5. (Nathan Howard/AP)

In the two years Melissa Tanner has maintained a 70-miles-per-week running regimen, she has rarely missed a workout. In fact, she will begin a 20-mile session — which usually takes her slightly less than 2 1/2 hours to complete — at 9 p.m. to ensure she is in top form.

“I’m extremely disciplined, and I will find a way,” she said with a laugh.

That resolve has served Tanner well. The 42-year-old Baltimore resident and mother of two is one of the nation’s top ultrarunners and is one of six Americans who will represent the United States at the International Association of Ultrarunners 50K road world championships on Sunday in Hyderabad, India.

An ultrarunner is defined as an athlete who undertakes a footrace longer than the traditional marathon of 26.2 miles or 42.2 kilometers. That description didn’t initially fit Tanner.

Born in Baltimore, Tanner grew up in Columbia until she was 12 when the family moved to Alabama. Once there, she followed older twin siblings Edward and Heather and joined the cross country and indoor and outdoor track teams at their high school, where she won 14 state championships in those three sports.

Tanner continued running at Harvard and longed to participate in the Boston Marathon every April even though that conflicted with the outdoor track season.

“I enjoyed the longer workouts,” she said

After she graduated from Harvard in 2003 with a bachelor’s in psychology, Tanner moved to Washington to pursue a doctorate in psychology at American University. She took four years off from running for what she called “a mental break.”

But the itch to run returned, and Tanner joined a local running club. She participated in seven marathons, including the 2008 Marine Corps Marathon. She finished third in 2:51:45.

“That’s not when you expect to reach your peak athletically — in your 40s and right after giving birth,” Melissa Tanner said. “So it’s all been a really pleasant surprise.” (Courtesy of Melissa Tanner)

Tanner married her husband, Dustin Meeker, who is also an endurance athlete who has shifted from running to biking, in 2016 and gave birth to their son Quinton in 2019 and another son Camden in November 2021. (Tanner, an avid Orioles fan, said their second son is named after Orioles Park at Camden Yards.)

After Camden was born, Tanner said she felt inspired to move up to ultrarunning. On Feb. 27, 2022, she placed third in 3:29:47 at the USA Track and Field 50K national championship.

“That’s not when you expect to reach your peak athletically — in your 40s and right after giving birth,” she said. “So it’s all been a really pleasant surprise.”

Since then, Tanner has competed in three more 50K races and bettered her times each time. Her time of 3:22:15 at the 2022 Marine Corps Marathon was a 50K road record, and her third-place time of 3:21:44 at March’s USATF 50K national championship is a personal best.

Lin Gentling, who serves on the USATF mountain trail executive council and will accompany the team to India as the team leader, said Tanner’s improving times are indicators of Tanner’s determination.

“She had the perseverance and such to say, ‘I want to make this team, and I’ll do whatever I have to to make this team,’” she said. “That’s incredibly impressive. She’s gotten faster as she’s gotten older, and I look forward to her just blasting through the barriers at the world championship.”

Tanner has a role model in Heather, who finished fourth in 3:29:01 at the 2016 world championship in Doha, Qatar. But Heather credited her younger sister with choosing the sport on her own.

“I can’t take credit for being an inspiration to her,” Heather Tanner wrote via email from Brazil. “Melissa has raced many more ultramarathons than I have and has a long track record of success with these longer distances. So she clearly knows what she’s doing.”

Baltimore ultrarunner Melissa Tanner, center, pictured with her mother Elizabeth, who is holding her son Quenton, and her husband Dustin, who is holding Camden, has competed in three more 50K races and bettered her times each time. (Courtesy of Melissa Tanner)

Although Tanner is the oldest member of the American squad, age is not necessarily an obstacle in ultrarunning. Years of training builds up endurance and experience, and a consistent pace is more important than quick-twitch speed.

A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2016 concluded that of more than 494,000 runners who finished 50-kilometer ultramarathons between 1975 and 2016, the age of peak performance was 41 years in both women and men. Andrea Pomaranski, who won the U.S. title seven months ago, is 41.

“We are getting more and more older women that are doing exceptionally well, and they are also mothers,” Gentling said. “Oftentimes that means that they have taken some time off to start their families and raise their families, but they’re just tougher than nails because that’s what mothers are.”

Like the general manager of a baseball club, Tanner is meticulous about analytics. She wears a heart monitor strapped to her chest to ensure her heart rate does not climb above 140 beats per minute during her workouts and a fitness tracker on her wrist that records information such as distance, elevation changes and steps per minute.

To meet her 70-miles-per-week threshold, Tanner front-loads a typical week with one very hard workout of about 16 to 20 miles and then spreads out the rest. She said juggling running, family and her role as vice president of compliance and analytics at CounterPoint Health Services “is very difficult,” but credited her husband and mother with helping.

“There’s not much else in our lives right now,” she said. “It’s work, family and running.”

Tanner, who left Monday to get acclimated to India, said her top objectives include helping the United States win the team title and finishing individually in the top 10. Afterward, she is aiming to compete in her first 100K at the USATF national championship in April in Madison, Wisconsin, but is concentrating on performing well in India.

Gentling said she doesn’t think Tanner’s newcomer status at the world championship will slow her.

“It’s going to be the runner that runs the smartest race that will do very well, and Melissa is experienced enough in the 50K that she will run a very smart race,” she said. “She can [place in the top 10]. I think that’s very realistic.”