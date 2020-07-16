MEAC latest to announce decision to suspend fall sports

The Morgan State football team’s 2020 season will end before it even had a chance to begin after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) suspended all fall sports, including football, in the face of uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.
The MEAC joins the Ivy League and the Patriot League as conferences that have canceled or postponed fall sports. It is unclear whether the MEAC will follow the Ivy League’s decision to push the fall sports to the spring.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes continue to be our number one priority. We have made the decision to suspend all sports competitions after careful review of the current conditions and consideration of the potential exposure that regular travel to competitions may cause and ongoing extensive physical contact,” said Howard University President and Chair of MEAC Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick in a release issued Thursday. “While our competitions have been suspended, each member institution will plan ongoing engagement of all student-athletes to ensure optimization of their physical and mental well-being as they continue their matriculation.”
While commenting on the defection of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) announced this year, MEAC commissioner Dennis E. Thomas told The Sun that the COVID-19 outbreak was casting a large shadow over the state of college athletics.
“There’s no playbook for this because it hasn’t happened before,” he said. “The environment has been changing every day, every week and every month since March, and it’s going to change more before August gets here. Institutions and conferences are doing what they think is best for their institutions and student-athletes. But we don’t know how this is going to land with the fall sports and cancellations of games. At this point, most Division I administrators have all options on the table, including moving fall sports to the spring. That will obviously be a compact model and paradigm, but we’re going to have to be creative in our thinking before we make a final decision.”