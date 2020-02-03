Maryland World War II veteran participates in Super Bowl coin toss

In this Dec. 6, 2019, file photo, retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and a decorated veteran of three wars, flies a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet with assistance from pilot Boni Caldeira during a round trip flight from Frederick to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. McGee, 100, who flew 136 combat missions in World War II as part of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, participated in the coin flip before the Super Bowl on Sunday night, with help from three other centenarians from the war. (David Tulis/AP)