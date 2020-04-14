From Chase Young to Tom Flacco, meet the 2020 NFL draft prospects with ties to Maryland

Perry, who grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee, had a record-setting career as a slotback and quarterback for the Midshipmen, becoming the first quarterback in FBS history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season last year. His 2,017 yards were also the most by any player in Navy history, and he was named American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Perry switched positions to receiver, where he was coached by former NFL star Antwaan Randle El, who also played quarterback in college. If Perry is selected in the draft and chooses to play as a professional, he would graduate from the Naval Academy in late May but not be commissioned as an officer. According to the new Department of Defense order, athletes such as Perry would be commissioned as officers only after their professional playing careers are complete.