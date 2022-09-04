Sep Vanmarcke wins inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore for first major victory since 2019

Cyclists make the turn onto Mt. Carmel Road from Prettyboy Dam Road during the Maryland Cycling Classic. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Sep Vanmarcke put an exclamation mark on the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic by outsprinting four competitors to capture Sunday’s race in Baltimore.

Vanmarcke, a 34-year-old member of Israel-Premier Tech and a Belgium native, overtook Neilson Powless, Andrea Piccolo, Toms Skujins and Nickolas Zukowsky and crossed the finish line in 4 hours, 34 minutes, 45 seconds collect his ninth career victory and first since the Bretagne Classic in France on Sept. 1, 2019.

Zukowsky, who rode with team Human Powered Health, placed second, and Powless, the top American finisher in the 2022 Tour de France who rode with team EF Education-Easypost, finished third.

Quinn Simmons, a 21-year-old member of the U.S.-based Trek-Segafredo and a Colorado native, was the King of the Mountain leader after winning the first and third of three mountain stages in Baltimore County.

Vanmarcke was part of a group of 12 cyclists who broke away from the peloton at almost the midpoint of the race in Baltimore County. That pack included EF Education-Easypost’s Magnus Cort Nielsen, Powless and Piccolo; Israel-Premier Tech’s Jenthe Biermans and Vanmarcke; Trek-Segafredo’s Skujins and Simmons, Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s Nicholas Schultz and Alexandre Balmer; Zukowsky; Team Medellin-EPM’s Robigzon Leandro Oyola; and Team Novo Nordisk’s David Lozano Riba.

The same 12 riders entered the city circuit and stayed together until the penultimate lap when Powless, Skujins, Vanmarcke and Zukowsky pulled away. Piccolo, Powless’ teammate, caught the foursome on the final circuit.

Vanmarcke trailed all four in the final straightaway before finding the energy to mount a comeback at the intersection of E. Pratt and Market streets in Baltimore City.

Sunday’s race started at 1:30 p.m. at Kelly Benefits in Sparks, traveled north of Butler, skirted the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line, circled Prettyboy Reservoir twice, moved southward down the eastern edges of Upperco, Boring and Glyndon and climbed a total elevation of about 7,500 feet before entering Baltimore City.

In the city, the cyclists made four laps of a 7.4-mile circuit featuring 19 turns and short climbs through districts such as Fells Point, Washington Hill, Old Town and Mount Vernon. The circuit was generally bounded by St. Paul Street to the west, Pratt Street to the south, North Broadway to the east and East Lafayette Avenue to the north.

Sunday’s event was the only road race in the United States sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), cycling’s world governing body that also endorses, among others, the Tour de France. It was the first UCI-sanctioned race in the U.S. since the Tours of California and Utah were held in 2019.

