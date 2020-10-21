Maryland Cycling Classic to be held in September 2021 after being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Maryland Cycling Classic, a major international cycling race originally scheduled to be held in Baltimore in 2020, will take place Sept. 5, 2021, it was announced Wednesday.
The inaugural event, which will be part of the Union Cycliste Internationale ProSeries and is one of the top-ranked events in North and South America, was postponed in late June because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ProSeries is a step below the Switzerland-based world cycling governing body’s WorldTour races, which include the Tour de France and similar multi-day stage races in Italy and Spain.
“Obviously a lot has gone on the past few months on so many levels,” said Terry Hasseltine, executive director of Maryland Sports Commission, which owns the event, in a news release Wednesday. “All of our partners, most importantly UnitedHealthcare, the State of Maryland, City of Baltimore and Baltimore County, have been fantastic through a difficult year.
"As we look to the future, we now feel poised to put on a great weekend of events capped off with the Maryland Cycling Classic, which will no doubt instantly become one of Maryland’s premier international events.”
The 110- to 125-mile race would ideally start and end in Baltimore, Hasseltine said when the event was announced last October, but travel into surrounding counties. He anticipated that the event, which was locked in for the Labor Day weekend over the next three years, should bring a “$20 million benefit” to the region, drawing tourists as well as spending by the racers' teams. The race is expected to bring in 110 to 125 cyclists racing for professional teams from across the globe.
Hasseltine said that he has been working with partners Medalist Sports and KOM Sports to build out a weekend of events that will include a health and wellness festival, a public charity ride, a community outreach program on bike education and participation, and a new hospitality and experiential platform. Details will be announced at a later date.
“The Maryland Cycling Classic is huge for cycling in the USA, and to have the support of Baltimore and the entire state of Maryland is a big deal,” said professional cyclist Nathan Brown, who has completed six grand tours and wore the “King of the Mountains” jersey for two stages in the 2017 Tour de France.
Brown, who noted that his father-in-law grew up in Baltimore, is set to compete at the Maryland Cycling Classic as part of Rally Cycling, a UCI ProTeam.