Maryland Cycling Classic to be held in September 2021 after being postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 110- to 125-mile race would ideally start and end in Baltimore, Hasseltine said when the event was announced last October, but travel into surrounding counties. He anticipated that the event, which was locked in for the Labor Day weekend over the next three years, should bring a “$20 million benefit” to the region, drawing tourists as well as spending by the racers' teams. The race is expected to bring in 110 to 125 cyclists racing for professional teams from across the globe.