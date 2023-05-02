Maryland Cycling Classic organizers seeking greater support for second installment scheduled for Sept. 3

The numbers from September’s Maryland Cycling Classic, which started in northern Baltimore County and finished in Baltimore City, are impressive.

An estimated 70,000 spectators.

Advertisement

More than 100,000 viewers on local, live TV.

About 2.3 million media impressions internationally.

Advertisement

An estimated 111 million households in 62 countries worldwide.

And John Kelly, who chairs the race, is aiming higher.

“It was incredible, and we’re doing it again,” said Kelly, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Kelly Benefits in Sparks, which will serve as the start for America’s top-ranked professional road cycling race. “We have a saying at Kelly: we’re in the business of better. I like it because the truth is, even when things are good, they can always be better. I like to say better never stops, and it’s our goal and hope to do it better than we did it last year, which was an amazing success.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, left, and Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott unveil a Maryland Cycling Classic jersey at a news conference Tuesday announcing the return of the race, which will take place Sept. 3. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

That sentiment was echoed by Joe Ochipinti, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic Region, which is the race’s title sponsor for the second year in a row.

“The second time, everything’s always better, right?” he said. “I’m shooting [for] a goal of maybe not 62 countries, but over 80 countries. And to be able to kind of advance this event, to maybe 100,000 spectators instead of 70,000 that we had last year.”

On Tuesday, race organizers, business leaders and area political and civic officials gathered at the Baltimore Visitor Center to announce the launch of the second installment of the Maryland Cycling Classic, which will take place over the same 120.4-mile course that will loop twice around Prettyboy Reservoir and finish at the Inner Harbor at East Pratt Street and Market Place. The event will unfold over Labor Day weekend in September.

[ A ‘huge deal’ for Baltimore: Maryland Cycling Classic expected to bring in millions ]

Just like last year’s iteration, the Maryland Cycling Classic is the only road race in the United States sanctioned by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the sport’s world governing body that also endorses the Tour de France. That distinction was emphasized by Terry Hasseltine, president of Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland, which owns and manages the event.

“For us to be in year two and still holding that umbrella over our heads, it’s very awesome,” he said. “It’s great for the city, it’s great for the state. It is a huge international sporting event here in the streets of Baltimore County, Baltimore City and the great state of Maryland.”

Advertisement

The Maryland Cycling Classic is scheduled to take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3. The festivities will open Aug. 31 with a community engagement day involving school visits by athletes and others to educate students on bike and helmet safety.

From left, Terry Hasseltine, president of Sport and Entertainment Corp. of Maryland, John Kelly, event chairman, and Joseph Ochipinti, CEO of United Healthcare Mid-Atlantic Region, speak at a news conference Tuesday announcing the return of the Maryland Cycling Classic, scheduled for Sept. 3. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

A “Community Bike Jam” that is free and open to the public will take place on Sept. 1. The Bridges of Hope Ride that will traverse the same course the professional riders will navigate is set for Sept. 2, and Kelly said Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis is poised to return for another ride, and Gov. Wes Moore has pledged to participate, too.

The crown jewel is the race on Sept. 3. Seventeen teams composed of seven bicyclists each will begin at noon to tackle a course that features 6,664 feet of elevation with four finishing laps of a 7.4-mile city circuit and 19 turns before riders sprint the final 1.9 miles down St. Paul Street onto East Pratt Street.

“It’s truly a treat for us to have the finish right here in downtown Baltimore,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “All of you know what folks saw. They saw a beaming, beautiful Baltimore, and I want them to see that again.”

There is room and time for the course to be modified, but Hasseltine said last year’s competitors requested another shot at the route.

“They want to test themselves again on a course which they know,” he said. “This time, you will see probably the entire peloton throughout the entire race because they know Baltimore County isn’t a slouch. They’ve got some hills out there. … Then you get into the city, and the city isn’t easy either. You’re navigating the streets, there are hills, and a lot of people don’t remember there are hills in Baltimore.”

Advertisement

[ Sep Vanmarcke wins inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic in Baltimore, which gets glowing reviews from riders ]

Steven Schupak, station manager for Maryland Public Television, said the network will provide six hours of live programming on the day of the race. The entire five-hour race will be bookended by pre- and post-event shows.

Tuesday was an opportunity for everyone involved to celebrate last year’s race and drum up support for the next one while dining on food prepared by Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão, another sponsor. The only hiccup occurred when Robin Carpenter, a member of L39ION of Los Angeles who finished 13th in September, could not attend as anticipated because he had crashed in South Carolina and broke his wrist, collarbone and three ribs.

But Carpenter sent a text to Chris Aronhalt, president of Medalist Sports, which is managing the event, pledging to be there in four months.

“Fortunately, the [Maryland] Cycling Classic is a long way off at this point in the year and I’ll have time to heal and prepare to be at my absolute best this time, which makes me really excited because the race has the potential to be an absolute classic on the US calendar and I was pretty disappointed to miss out on contesting the finale last year,” he wrote. “So I’m looking forward to being in tiptop shape in September so that I can rip corners on the streets of Baltimore.”