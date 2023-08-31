Maryland Cycling Classic organizers are hoping to improve on last year’s attendance of 70,000. Here’s who’s going.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who has late-season legs, who’s going to be fresh and going to be able to do something in what is probably going to end up being a group sprint,” said Dana Farnsworth, left, who will attend the Maryland Cycling Classic with his wife, Kelli. (Courtesy of Dana and Kelli Farnsworth)

Last year’s inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic drew an estimated 70,000 spectators to the 120.4-mile course that began in Sparks in northern Baltimore County and ended at the Inner Harbor at East Pratt Street and Market Place in Baltimore.

Race organizers are hoping that the second rendition on Sunday will attract even more fans eager to follow their favorite riders and soak in the festivities surrounding an event that is the highest-level road cycling race in the United States and is backed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the sport’s world governing body that also sanctions, among others, the Tour de France.

Advertisement

A good number of those in attendance will be enthusiasts who traveled long distances for the opportunity to watch the event. Here is a sampling of those fans who will be there on Sunday:

The die-hards

To say Dana Farnsworth is a fan almost seems like an understatement. The 57-year-old creative director at an advertising agency who lives in Dunedin outside Tampa, Florida, has attended the Tour de France four times, the Tour of California twice, the 2015 UCI Road World Championships in Richmond, Virginia, and the 2022 Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He and his wife, Kelli, will go to the Vuelta a Espana in Spain at the end of September, and during an interview, he admitted he was watching a race in Belgium on his computer while in the office.

Advertisement

“We looked at our calendar and were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got the time, and it’s a long weekend with a holiday at the end,’” said Farnsworth, who averages 75 miles per week on his bike.

Visiting Baltimore for the first time, Farnsworth said he and his wife are microbrewery fans. Although Kelli is vegan, he said he plans to try a crabcake. “When in Rome,” he quipped. “My wife will watch me.”

Farnsworth said he will follow the progress of Michael Woods of Israel-Premier Tech, Michael Matthews of Jayco-AlUla and Quinn Simmons of Lidl-Trek. Staying at a hotel that is a block or two from the finish line, he said he is anticipating another frantic finish like the one Sep Vanmarcke conquered last year.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who has late-season legs, who’s going to be fresh and going to be able to do something in what is probably going to end up being a group sprint,” he said. “I’m curious to see if it’s going to be a second-tier team that’s really hungry or a pro-level team that might be fresher or super motivated to get some UCI points.”

The family affair

When Tom Adkins asked his wife, Erin, whether she was interested in attending last year’s race, her reply was swift.

“I said, ‘This might be the closest I ever get to something like the Tour de France,’” said Erin, a 45-year-old high school English and history teacher who lives in Haverhill near Boston and averages 100 miles per week. “So I said, ‘Yes, we are going.’”

Tom, a Cambridge native and 47-year-old electronic data interchange manager for Massachusetts General Hospital Brigham, Erin and their three sons, Gavin, Brody and Chase — all of whom are active in triathlons — dove into that weekend’s activities. Erin said they were among the first fans at the team presentations, which allowed them to meet Matthews and Jayco-AIUla teammate Dylan Groenewegen. They also went to an Orioles game and stood at the race’s finish line.

(Source: Maryland Cycling Classic/OpenStreetMap | Baltimore Sun graphic)

“Being there with how it was set up with the barricades and everything, I was like, ‘This is exactly what all of the races look like in Europe,’” she said. “So I was like, ‘OK, remember, guys, we have to bang the barriers.’ And what I loved about the route going through downtown Baltimore was they did a couple loops. So we were able to see them come through more than once.”

Advertisement

The family will be there rooting for Simmons and Neilson Powless of EF Education-EasyPost Sunday — minus one member. Gavin, now 17, began his freshman year at Pensacola Christian College in Brent, Florida, and while the rest of the family drove from Florida to Baltimore, Erin admitted that experiencing the race a second time without Gavin is bittersweet.

“But we’ll make the most of it, be positive, and take as many pictures as we can to make sure that he’s involved remotely,” she said.

Kyle Murphy from Human Powered Health, center, poses with, from left, Brody, Gavin, Erin and Chase Adkins at last year's Maryland Cycling Classic. (Courtesy of family)

The call to ‘duty’

Leo Calvijo did not attend last year’s race, settling for watching it via streaming. His absence is almost understandable.

Over the past decade or so, Calvijo has attended four to five races per year, traveling often to Europe and Canada. But the 48-year-old regional director for the federal government who lives in Fort Worth, Texas, and competes at the Masters level of USA Cycling events made it a priority to attend the second installment of the Maryland Cycling Classic.

“I wish I was there,” he said. “The atmosphere was amazing. It was equal or better to some races in Europe. I’m not talking about the Tour de France, but the atmosphere was great.”

Calvijo, who immigrated from Uruguay at a young age, said he views his attendance as “kind of like a duty,” especially after the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered much of the world in 2020 and 2021.

Advertisement

“You can go to an NFL game, and that’s the bread and butter of the country along with the NBA,” he said. “But the U.S. has a huge opportunity to draw talent when it comes to cycling. Over the years, we get more and more stars from the U.S. For me, it’s enjoyment, but also something that I view as if I owe it to this country.”

A fan of Powless, Lawson Craddock of Jayco-AlUla, and Sam Boardman of L39ion and several developmental teams at the UCI Continental level, Calvijo said he is looking forward to visiting breweries and coffee shops in Baltimore, Washington and stops between. He said he expects American supporters to embrace the race as their European counterparts do.

“Once the fans get out there, they’ll be just as happy as the fans at a race in Europe,” he predicted.