Maryland Cycling Classic: After ‘rock star’ treatment in Europe, American riders return to quieter reception

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Former professional cyclist Rahsaan Bahati arrives with the surprise gift to the entire third grade class at William Paca Elementary School as United HealthCare host a bike giveaway to celebrate the return of the Maryland Cycling Classic. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

When Scott McGill and Rahsaan Bahati, two well-known figures in the world of professional road racing, were introduced Thursday afternoon to 73 third graders inside a gymnasium at William Paca Elementary School in East Baltimore, they were greeted by polite applause from the students, who got some prompting from Akil Lewis, a school counselor.

McGill, a Fallston native and graduate who has won two stages at the prestigious Volta a Portugal, took the welcome in stride. “Probably, yeah,” he said when asked if that was the reception he anticipated.

Advertisement

The third graders’ enthusiasm spiked several minutes later when they were ushered to the playground where McGill, Bahati and race organizers of this weekend’s Maryland Cycling Classic gave each pupil a red bicycle and a blue or purple-and-white helmet.

The scene illustrated what has become a familiar development for the professional cyclists competing in Sunday’s race over a 120.4-mile course that will loop twice around Prettyboy Reservoir, includes 4 1/2 laps within the city and finish at the Inner Harbor at East Pratt Street and Market Place. After a summer of frenetic racing in Europe where fans line the routes for a chance to watch — and sometimes reach out and touch — their favorite competitors, the riders travel to Baltimore where they can participate in some anonymity in the only road race in the United States endorsed by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the world governing body that also sanctions the sport’s crown jewel, the Tour de France.

Advertisement

“I think the audience [in Europe] is more educated about cycling. So you do feel more like a rock star because they want to have autographs and they want to have your water bottle and your gloves,” said Bahati, a former U.S. National Champion in criterium racing who retired in 2016 and founded the Bahati Foundation which mentors inner-city youth. “They really get into the sport. So I would say that the rock star status is what you get over there.”

The sport’s popularity in Europe isn’t terribly surprising considering its history there. Road racing began in Western European countries such as Belgium, France, Italy and Spain, and national administrative organizations started cropping up in the United Kingdom (1878), France (1881), the Netherlands (1883), Germany (1884) and Sweden (1900).

The “Grand Tour” — road racing’s equivalent of the four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis or four majors in golf — is centered in Europe with the Tour de France, the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España. And the UCI is based in Switzerland.

Neilson Powless, an America rider for EF Education-EasyPost who lives in Nice, France, for a majority of the year, pointed out that cycling is “just more ingrained” in European culture.

Powless, the top-ranked American who finished third in last year’s Maryland Cycling Classic, also credited the fans’ proximity to the riders during the races for fueling the sport’s popularity. He compared the supporters’ positioning along the course with NFL fans standing on the sidelines of the Super Bowl.

“We do kind of brush shoulders with them sometimes, which can be kind of scary,” he said. “But it adds to the whole uniqueness of cycling. It’s a very inclusive sport in terms of being able to get that close and just really being in the race for a few moments when it passes through, which I don’t think any other sport in the world at that scale really has anything to match that. So it’s a pretty incredible experience for the spectators.”

Former professional cyclist Rahsaan Bahati, left, helps set up the bike for Jeremiah Deloatch, center, as father William Wilbanks looks on at William Paca Elementary School. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

McGill, who lives in Girona, Spain, for about eight months, said some European cities have more bike paths than roads for vehicles to accommodate the sheer number of residents who prefer biking over driving. That has contributed to the public’s increased interest in professional cycling.

“Guys will come up to you with photos of you and have you sign them even though I never gave them a picture of me,” he said. “Every race was like that. So there’s more of a fan base.”

Advertisement

But the reception in America is improving. A Netflix documentary series on the 2022 Tour de France debuted in June, offering the sport a chance to reach American viewers who might not have watched races previously.

Powless said he attended a criterium race (a lapped race on a closed circuit) near his home in Houston in mid-August and was signing autographs for about two hours.

“There was just a crazy line of people wanting selfies and autographs, and I really hadn’t had an experience like that in America because most of my life has been in Europe,” he said. “I feel like when I left America, I was relatively unknown. Now that I’m coming back after all this stuff that happened, I feel like it’s been a really big change. Sometimes it’s a bit overwhelming, but it is really cool.”

(Source: Maryland Cycling Classic/OpenStreetMap | Baltimore Sun graphic)

Bahati said events like the Maryland Cycling Classic can increase the sport’s exposure and the public’s awareness.

“We’re not educated on the sport as a whole,” he said. “If you study the sport at all, at the turn of the century, cycling was the biggest sport in America, but then it died down. Hopefully, things like the Maryland Cycling Classic will bring that back. It needs to be on ESPN where people can just turn it on and watch it, and it’s not. So that’s a problem.”

At William Paca Elementary School, McGill and Bahati did what they could to attract a new generation. McGill helped one third grader ride his bike around the playground while holding the back of the seat, while Bahati chatted up parents.

Advertisement

Some students whose parents signed them out of school early rode their new bikes on the sidewalk outside of the school. While McGill and Bahati might not be well known in America, Sorcez Dieniro, whose daughter Ivory received a bike, said they earned a certain status with the children.

“To them, they’re world famous,” he said. “They’re going to go home very happy today.”

Maryland Cycling Classic

Sunday

Start: Kelly Benefits Headquarters in Sparks, noon

Finish: Inner Harbor (E. Pratt St. and Market Place), approx. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Awards ceremony: 15 minutes after race ends