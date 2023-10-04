Maryland Cycling Classic to return in September 2024 for third installment

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Racers pass under the finish line banner on Pratt Street with two laps of downtown Baltimore remaining during the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland Cycling Classic is set to return for its third installment Sept. 1, 2024.

The top-ranked road cycling race in the United States that took place Sept. 3 in the Baltimore area drew an estimated 80,000 fans and nearly 800,000 viewers via livestream.

“We’re thrilled with the results of the 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic, especially the increased level of spectator and community engagement,” Terry Hasseltine, president of the Sport & Entertainment Corp of Maryland — which owns the event — said in a written statement accompanying the announcement of next year’s race. “Every major indicator showed an increase, marking an important year for growth in year two. This sets us up for a great event in 2024, and we look forward to building on this year’s success.”

In addition to the increase in fans and viewers, last month’s version also saw media impressions rise 200% and the number of sponsors grew from 21 in 2022 to 36.

Last month’s race was embraced by several of the competing riders.

“I could feel the support the whole way around the circuit, even out in the countryside,” said top-ranked American Neilson Powless, who finished second. “It was an awesome setting. I hoped to win this year, but I am happy with the podium. It was fun to interact with the American fans because I don’t get to do that at any other point in the year. I was really proud to have the opportunity here and feel that love that whole way around the course.”

“I always love racing in the United States and would even like to see them add another day,” said Latvia’s Toms Skujins, who placed fifth. “This is one of best produced races we race all year. And the course is a true classic.”

Baltimore was awarded a three-year bid to host the race in 2019 by Union Cycliste Internationale, the sport’s world governing body. But the coronavirus pandemic canceled the event in 2020 and 2021.