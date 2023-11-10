Jermaine Lewis, Adrian Dantley, Dominique Dawes among those inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2023

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Md. women basketball coach Chris Weller was inducted into Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame 2023 class which include race horse Northern Dancer, NBA All-Star Adrian Dantley, Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes, Ravens wide-receiver Jermaine Lewis, tennis player Harold Solomon and broadcaster Scott Garceau in a ceremony at Martin's West. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Dominique Dawes doesn’t prominently display her Olympic medals in her house. Instead, the gymnastic champion’s hardware sits, tarnished, in a drawer in her kitchen.

That was part of a speech she gave to a banquet hall full of attendees at Martin’s West on Thursday night as she became one of seven sports figures enshrined in the Maryland State Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Her point was this: Overt successes aren’t necessarily what matter, but rather the path they have led her on and the life she now continues to lead.

Dawes, a Silver Spring native and medalist in three Olympics, had a “toxic and abusive coach,” she shared in heartfelt remarks, and also faced challenges as an African-American “in a sport that was not diverse then.”

“While I didn’t love my journey then, I love my journey today,” she told the crowd.

She similarly posed a question to fellow inductee, football speedster Jermaine Lewis, about if he regularly wears his Super Bowl XXV ring (he doesn’t) and how often he looks at it (rarely). During his speech. Lewis discussed some of his accomplishments, but he spent as much time trying to recognize all the dozens of friends and family who came to applaud him, as they have throughout his life.

As a Maryland native, Terps standout and Ravens champion, he had plenty of support in the crowd.

“I got a lot of family here supporting me tonight. They’ve been supporting me my whole life,” he said, then began to name them all before summarizing: “A lot of people.”

Each of the inductees present for the $125-a-plate annual reception offered a portion of advice. For Lewis, it was the power of positive coaching. He spoke about his most iconic moment — returning a kickoff for a touchdown which sealed the Ravens’ fate in their first Super Bowl win — but shared more about his high school track coach, Larry Colbert.

Colbert would put “catchphrases in your head,” saying, “All right, champion,” or “All right, thoroughbred” as Lewis trained.

“Those little words, it made me feel like I could be the best at what I was doing. That all this work meant something,” he said.

A real thoroughbred, Northern Dancer, was also inducted. But having died in 1990 and also being a horse, Northern Dancer did not give a speech; instead a former manager at Windfield Farms, a Maryland stud farm where the champion racehorse spent much of his life, spoke.

Benny Miller shared the inspiring story of the wee, but mighty stallion. Northern Dancer was seven inches shorter than his descendants, Secretariat and Justify, but preceded them in racing royalty by winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 1964 with his short, but rapid strides.

He became as known for a sire as he was a racer and in both 2014 and 2018, the entire Kentucky Derby field was descended from Northern Dancer. Beloved in his native Canada just as he is in Maryland, Miller tried to capture Canadians’ adoration for the horse during his heyday: “People in Canada at the time considered him to be their Babe Ruth.”

Tennis star Harold Solomon, who grew up in Silver Spring, was also an undersized dynamo. Only 5 feet 6, he outlasted more powerful players to the tune of a No. 5 international singles rating in 1980.

The Hall of Fame inductee was unable to attend Thursday, but — after emcee Pete Gilbert, of WBAL, noted that Solomon was once named to a “sexiest man” list in addition to his multitude of athletic honors — his friend and fellow local tennis standout Steve Krulevitz spoke on Solomon’s behalf. Although during his time, some criticized Solomon for being a baseline player, Krulevitz praised Solomon’s work ethic and his consistency in returning shots, calling him the “human backboard.”

Adrian Dantley, perhaps the greatest basketball player in DeMatha Catholic High School history, pointed to consistency as key for his career. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Adrian Dantley, perhaps the greatest basketball player in DeMatha Catholic High School history, pointed to consistency as key for his career, too. Before each free throw he took during his high school, college and lengthy NBA career, he repeated the same mantra and it worked: He shot 82% from the free throw line and made the 11th most in NBA history.

A prolific scorer and Basketball Hall of Famer, he quipped that he hesitated to go to Baltimore on Thursday — since he lost a high school game to Skip Wise and Dunbar in 1973. He then entertained with stories from his career, including the challenge of turning Maryland basketball coach Lefty Driessel down to attend Notre Dame.

“It was very difficult to turn him down, because Lefty comes after you,” he said.

Maryland coaching icon Chris Weller, who played basketball for the Terps before it was a varsity sport and won 499 as the school’s head women’s coach, was honored as the Coaches Legacy Award. Current women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese described Weller as “legendary” in a video and Weller shared memories of the early days of the program as a varsity sport, including of Driessel scrimmaging with her team.

“I was such a lucky person to have gone to the University of Maryland and just wound up being around so many great people,” she said.

The John F. Steadman Lifetime Achievement Award, so named for the longtime Sun sportswriter, was awarded to Scott Garceau, who has been a voice in Baltimore for more than 40 years. He first told the crowd that, unlike the others honored, he excelled in several sports — jokingly naming his accolades in a variety of sports dating to high school.

“The first thing I’d like to say, and believe me, this comes from the heart, this Hall of Fame honor for me is long, long overdue. Long overdue,” he said, before listing some of his favorite moments during his decades as a local sportscaster.

For Garceau and the rest, it was a night of celebration, and of grounding oneself in what’s led them to their accomplishments.

Dawes both noted and downplayed her accolades — like a life-size statue of her being erected in Silver Spring that’s “still going to look miniature because I am not that big,” the 5-foot-2 Dawes cracked — while underscoring what’s important to her outside of her athletic prime.

True life highlights, she said, come when she is spending time with her husband and four children, roasting marshmallows or watching them play on a swing set.

“I truly do appreciate this honor,” she said. “But I will say, for me, the great moments in life are the moments that you all will never see.”