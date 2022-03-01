USFL, a ‘great platform to showcase our skills,’ features numerous players with Maryland ties ahead of inaugural football season

“It means the world because I had these moments when I was up and down and I would kind of be upset and feel embarrassed about not getting an opportunity somewhere,” he said. “There were countless nights when I just wanted to say, ‘I’m done. There’s no way I’m going to be able to get to the NFL.’ But I always knew in the back of my head, and it was definitely God telling me, ‘Don’t give up.’ I just stayed in shape and I prepared for what I knew and not what I saw. It seemed like it wasn’t going to happen, and it felt like it wasn’t going to happen, but I just kept with it. I wanted to give up, but I would not let myself do it.”