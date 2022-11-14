After drawn-out process, mobile sports betting might launch in Maryland by Thanksgiving

Mobile sports betting could launch in Maryland by Thanksgiving as officials slightly accelerated what has been a drawn-out process.

Sports gambling was legalized in the state via a direct vote in 2020, and in 2021, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill into law allowing in-person and mobile sports betting. In-person betting began that year, but the launch of online gambling has taken longer.

To place bets now, Maryland bettors must either go to a betting facility or drive across state lines and place bets on their cellphones once there, which has frustrated gamblers.

The launch of mobile sports betting has taken longer in Maryland than in other states. That is partially because Maryland has made more of an effort to promote diversity in who has access to the new market, said Robert Linnehan, a sports betting regulatory reporter for XL Media and Saturday Tradition.

Maryland officials have sought, in accordance with state law, to “actively seek to achieve racial, ethnic and gender diversity when awarding licenses.”

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission had planned to review 10 applicants for mobile licenses on Nov. 21, but Monday, the commission announced it would instead review them during a meeting Wednesday.

That does not mean mobile sports betting would launch Wednesday, though. Applicants must then complete “operational requirements” for Maryland Lottery & Gaming to give approval and then complete a “controlled demonstration of its systems and procedures,” SWARC wrote in an announcement.

The launch is likely to come by the end of the month, perhaps by Thanksgiving. Hogan has prodded officials to expedite the launch process, writing a letter to SWARC in June encouraging them to “accelerate and intensify” their efforts so mobile sports wagering could begin in time for the start of NFL season in September, which didn’t end up happening.

Earlier this year, it appeared that mobile sports betting would not launch until 2023.

“To reach this point, we have had to overcome countless legal, political, and bureaucratic delays that threatened to push back the launch past the Super Bowl next year,” Gov. Hogan said in a statement Monday.

“It was completely unacceptable to me, and we spent months pressing for decisive action. Thanks to those efforts, and after repeated interventions by our administration, we now anticipate the launch of mobile sports betting this month, and we are cautiously optimistic that it will be in time for Thanksgiving.”