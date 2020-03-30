Turning from skiing to running, Sparks native Mary Lynn Schneider emerges as elite marathoner

“She’s always been very talented,” he said. “I think the one thing she was lacking was just the belief in herself as a marathon runner. For whatever reason, she kind of always had fueling issues or nerves or bad weather — things that caused her to lose a lot of positivity about herself. I think she knew that she was fit and fast to run shorter races, In halfs and 5Ks, she was always positive that she could run really fast, and she was confident in those races. At that point, the marathon was just a mental block, I think. So we worked together to run hundreds and hundreds of marathon-based miles in different types of workouts to have her be more confident. As the year went on, she got more and more confident.”