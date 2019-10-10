Months removed from winning his professional debut in Royal Farms Arena, Baltimore boxer Malik Warren has signed with Mayweather Promotions, the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-founded promotional firm announced Wednesday.
Warren, 19, was born in Catonsville and made his professional debut July 27 after an amateur career in which he went 68-24. He defeated Davonte McCowen by a second-round knockout in the super featherweight bout on the Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez undercard. Davis, a Baltimore native as well, is also a Mayweather Promotions client.
“This is really a dream come true," Warren said in a statement from Mayweather Promotions. "Coming from a city where crime and poverty affects many families, I’m blessed enough to do what I love and sign with the best promotional company in boxing.”
Warren will try to build on his undefeated start Nov. 1 against Shauncy Perry as part of the Sin City Showdown in Las Vegas.
“Continuing to bring talent into our stable provides opportunities and opens doors for these prospects to have promising careers,” Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said in the statement. This kid is another one that I know has the skillset and discipline to take him far. We’re happy to welcome him to the team.”