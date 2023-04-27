Memory of late father continues to inspire UMBC softball’s Madison Wilson: ‘I feel like he is around’

When MacKenzie and Zachary Mathews were expecting their first child last year, many family members believed she would give birth to a boy. Her father, Donald Wilson, was one of the few to predict that the baby would be a girl.

Finley Merry Rae Mathews was born Dec. 29, and her aunt, Madison Wilson, said her father knew something the rest of the family didn’t.

“I like to think that was his way of putting it into the universe that we need another girl in this family so that she can do great things,” she said.

Donald never got to hold his granddaughter as he died of colorectal neuroendocrine cancer on Aug. 20 at the age of 62. He also didn’t get to witness Madison play out her senior year as the starting designated player for the UMBC softball team.

This spring, Madison, an Abingdon resident and Garrison Forest graduate, is tied for the team lead in home runs (five) and ranks second in RBIs (17) and sixth in batting average (.291). On Sunday, she hit a three-run homer in a 5-3 win against Maine on the same day the Retrievers (20-13, 12-2 America East) honored the memory of her father and others afflicted by cancer in a pregame Strikeout Cancer ceremony.

U-M-B-C YA! Wilson with the homer on the same day we honored her late father pregame in a Strikeout Cancer ceremony! 4-0 UMBC! pic.twitter.com/OocbvHFGvu — UMBC Softball (@UMBCsoftball) April 23, 2023

“I wish he was here today to see me grow into the person that I am right now, but I know that he’s always watching over me,” Madison said.

Baseball and softball were athletic pillars of the Wilson family. Donald was an 11th-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 1979 Major League Baseball draft, but a career-ending injury prevented him from pursuing that path. Jeanine Wilson helped start the softball program at Garrison Forest and began dating her future husband after a coed softball tournament on Aug. 26, 1986, in Ocean City.

Daughters MacKenzie and Madison followed their parents into softball, and son Colton took up baseball before switching to volleyball. Madison said their father did not pressure his children, remembering a time when he took her out for ice cream after a poor performance at a tournament when she was 14.

“That just showed that my dad didn’t care if his kids did badly,” she said. “All that he asked constantly was, ‘Are you happy?’ and as long as I said yes, that’s all that he asked for.”

Madison and Donald Wilson pose for a photo last year. Madison, a senior designated player who grew up in Abingdon and graduated from Garrison Forest, hit a home run Sunday, the same day the Retrievers honored the passing of her late father in a pregame Strikeout Cancer ceremony. (Courtesy of Madison Wilson)

Donald was a 6-foot-4, 235-pound carpenter who built cabinets, replaced tiles, and rarely got sick. But in December of 2021, he began complaining of back pain and underwent an MRI.

On Dec. 20, a doctor informed him and Jeanine that signs pointed to cancer. Four days later on Christmas Eve, an oncologist confirmed that Donald was in Stage 4 of colorectal neuroendocrine cancer, “a rare tumor that demonstrates aggressive growth pattern,” according to the National Library of Medicine.

The Wilsons were informed that Donald’s cancer had already metastasized to other parts of his body and that the average life expectancy was 11.4 months. The diagnosis was devastating.

“He was all muscle,” Jeanine said of her husband’s condition before he began feeling pain. “When he died, he was 100 pounds. … It was very quick.”

Madison played 38 games last season, including 29 starts. But she batted only .205 with two home runs and nine RBIs, took some time off from practice to grieve, and acknowledged that she was dealing with depression. She said she considered walking away from softball until a conversation with her father about a month before his death.

“He said to me, ‘I’m not destined to be on this earth forever. Would you stop your life just because mine stopped?’” she recalled. “I didn’t really respond to him, and he said, ‘I would hope that you wouldn’t because I wouldn’t want that.’ That stuck with me so much, that things are going to go on around you, and it may suck, but showing people that you’re OK and showing yourself that you can be OK without that person there in your life is something that you’re going to have to get through.”

Madison and Donald Wilson pose at Towson softball's Strikeout Cancer game on April 20, 2022. (Courtesy of Madison Wilson)

After a back injury in the fall and an arm injury in the spring contributed to a slow start, Wilson found her groove over the past five weeks. Against America East competition, she batted .390 with three home runs and 11 RBIs and only one strikeout.

Wilson hit a walk-off home run in the seventh inning of a 1-0 win against Bryant on March 26, a game-winning home run in the eighth inning of a 3-2 win against Albany on April 16 and an RBI single in the first inning of a 1-0 win against Maine on Saturday. Coach Chris Kuhlmeyer called Wilson “clutch.”

“She’s just had that ‘it’ gene in the last few weeks,” he said. “She really wants to finish off her career on a high note and help the team and play for herself, her dad, her mom and her family.”

Wilson, who wears a medallion containing her father’s fingerprints, said she has talked to her father before several at-bats.

“The last two times that I’ve done that, I’ve hit a home run,” she said. “It’s like my dad was just telling me, ‘I’m here for you, and I’m here with you.’ That’s something I will forever cherish.”

Jeanine agreed that her husband’s presence is palpable.

“I feel like he is around,” she said. “Everybody wants to feel that. I think she especially thinks that.”

Madison is on pace to graduate in December with a bachelor’s in media communications. She will be a social media intern this summer for Orioles and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.’s youth baseball tournaments.

As much as she misses her father, Wilson is a firm believer in the family’s motto, “Everything happens for a reason.”

“Things are going to happen, and we may not know now, but we will know later,” she said. “Even though I don’t want my father to be gone, I know that it’s the plan that’s been in the process for a long time.”