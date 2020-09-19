Loyola Maryland men’s golf stays on course despite pandemic, buoyed by individual success in summer

“We haven’t really won a regular-season event since I’ve been here, and I fully expect that to end this spring,” he said. “I think we’ll probably be the highest-ranked team in the conference, and I think we’ll do great. We have these guys that you’re talking to, and another four or five that are extremely competitive in the lineup. So it’s going to be very tough this year not only to make it into the lineup, but also to stay in the lineup because these guys are going to do a great job. But it’s going to be fun. I’ve been excited for the year, and it’s just a shame that it had to be pushed back until February, but knock on wood, if we’re good to go then, I’m really looking forward to it.”