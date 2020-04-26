Local undrafted-free-agent tracker: Morgan State WR Manasseh Bailey signs with Eagles; Terps find homes

Though several local prospects didn’t hear their names called over the weekend during the NFL draft, their dreams of playing professional football are still alive.
As of Sunday morning, here’s where some of the top players with ties to Maryland signed as undrafted free agents:
1. Morgan State wide receiver Manasseh Bailey signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an announcement from the school. Bailey, a former standout at Suitland in Prince George’s County, finished last season with the second-most receiving yards in school history (996) and the third-most touchdown catches in the conference. A former linebacker, Bailey reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds. Bailey will be the second Bears player in the NFL, joining Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Joshua Miles, who was drafted in the seventh round last year.
2. James Madison edge rusher Ron’Dell Carter, a former Long Reach standout and Baltimore native, is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to his agency. Carter was reportedly a highly sought-after free agent, with 25 teams reportedly pursuing him. According to the Houston Chronicle, Carter received $145,000 guaranteed at signing with $125,000 of his base salary guaranteed, plus a $20,000 signing bonus. The former Rutgers player was one of three finalists last year for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the Football Championship Subdivision’s top defensive player, after recording 12 sacks in 16 games.
3. Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager, a former Calvert Hall star and Baltimore native, is signing with the New York Jets, according to an announcement from Georgia. Cager, who played baseball, basketball, soccer and track at Calvert Hall, caught 33 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns for Georgia this past season after transferring from Miami.
4. Maryland running back Javon Leake signed with the New York Giants, according to ESPN. Leake won Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year honors in 2019 after tying the school record with two touchdown returns. He also received All-Big Ten honorable mention at running back after rushing for 736 yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns last season.
5. Oklahoma cornerback Parnell Motley signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to an announcement from the school. The Washington native and former H.D. Woodson star was a three-star wide receiver recruit who originally committed to Maryland but went to Oklahoma after coach Randy Edsall was fired and Locksley wasn’t retained. He was named second-team All-Big 12 last season after leading the team in passes defended (14) and forced fumbles (five).
6. Maryland tight end Tyler Mabry signed with the Seattle Seahawks, he announced on Twitter. Mabry joined the Terps as a transfer from Buffalo and had 13 receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.
7. Maryland cornerback Tino Ellis signed with the New Orleans Saints, he announced on Twitter. The Reisterstown native and former DeMatha star earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as a junior in 2018 but suffered an injury after six starts as a senior. He reportedly received $17,500 guaranteed as part of his deal.