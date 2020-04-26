Local undrafted-free-agent tracker: Morgan State WR Manasseh Bailey signs with Eagles; Terps find homes

2. James Madison edge rusher Ron’Dell Carter, a former Long Reach standout and Baltimore native, is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, according to his agency. Carter was reportedly a highly sought-after free agent, with 25 teams reportedly pursuing him. According to the Houston Chronicle, Carter received $145,000 guaranteed at signing with $125,000 of his base salary guaranteed, plus a $20,000 signing bonus. The former Rutgers player was one of three finalists last year for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the Football Championship Subdivision’s top defensive player, after recording 12 sacks in 16 games.