Princeton’s Sowers leaves sour taste for Johns Hopkins | LACROSSE ROUNDUP

Michael Sowers had two goals and seven assists to lead No. 8 Princeton to a 18-11 victory over visiting Johns Hopkins in men’s lacrosse Saturday.
The Tigers improved to 4-0 and the Blue Jays fell to 1-3. Princeton outscored Hopkins, 5-2, in the first and third quarters. Owen Murphy had a hat trick for the Blue Jays and Connor McCarthy had five goals and Alexander Vardaro had four goals for the Tigers.
Saturday Hopkins hosts No. 3 Syracuse and Princeton hosts Rutgers, Both game times are at 1 p.m.
No. 11 Loyola Maryland 14, Lafayette 4: Kevin Lindley had six goals and an assist to lead the visiting Greyhounds (4-1, 1-0 Patriot League) over the Leopards (0-5, 0-1). After trading goals, Loyola scored four straight, two by Liam Bateman (Loyola Blakefield) for a 5-1 lead. The Greyhounds host No. 13 Duke on Saturday at 1 p.m.
UMBC 13, Sacred Heart 6: Alex Poma won 19 of 23 faceoffs and Tommy Lingner made a career-high 17 saves to lead the host Retrievers (2-1) over the Pioneers (1-3). UMBC scored a season-high number of goals led by Ryan Frawley with a hat trick. The Retrievers will host Towson on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Mount St. Mary’s 10, Virginia Military Institute 9: Noah Daniels scored the game-winner with 17 seconds left to lift the host Mount (2-3) over the Keydets (0-3). Mount St. Mary’s trailed 9-5 before Kelly Gouin scored a natural hat trick during a 5-0 run in the fourth quarter. Gouin finished with four goals and the Mount’s only lead came with 17 seconds left in the game.
Lehigh 14, Navy 6: The host Mountain Hawks (4-1) used stingy defense to hold the Mids (2-2) to two goals in the second half. Tyler Perreten (Severn) had a hat trick for Navy.
Salisbury 22, Coast Guard 8: The host Sea Gulls (4-0) went on a 6-0 run in the second quarter to pull away from the Bears (2-2). Cross Ferrara scored six goals and Josh Melton had four goals for Salisbury. The Sea Gulls travel to Stevens Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Hood 11, Immaculata 10, OT: Gavin Combe scored the tying goal with 1:35 left in regulation and the game-winner on an assist from Patrick Hurley with 1:47 left in overtime to lift the host Blazers (2-1) over the Mighty Macs (0-2). Cody Upman (Manchester Valley) led Hood with five goals.
Goucher 9, Lebanon Valley 7: Ben Smith (Archbishop Curley) scored four goals to lead the host Gophers (2-2) past the Flying Dutchmen (1-2). Matt Woodson (McDonogh) had three goals and two assists for Goucher and totaled 103 career points on 46 goals and 57 assists.
St. Mary’s 11, Catholic 7: Jeremiah Clemmer and Erich Wuesthoff each had three goals to lead the host Seahawks (3-1) over the Cardinals (2-4). St. Mary’s trailed 5-4 before going on a 6-2 run in the third quarter.
Frostburg State 12, Walsh 8: The visiting Bobcats (3-0) went on a 6-0 run in the first half and beat the host Cavaliers (1-1) in the ECC GMAC Challenge Cup.. Tanner Donaldson, Paul Ruppert (Severna Park), Jeffrey Stallings (Perry Hall) and Matthew Ward each scored twice for Frostburg State.
Widener 18, Washington College 11: Chris Del Rosario made 16 saves, but the host Shoremen (0-3) fell to the Pride (3-0). Widener took an 11-5 lead in the first half.
State women
No. 4 Syracuse 10, No. 9 Maryland 5: Maddie McSalley (Glenelg) made a career-best 13 saves, but the visiting Terps (1-3) fell to the Orange (6-1). The game was moved from Friday because of inclement weather. Maryland has lost three straight, a first since 2006, and has a 1-3 record for the first time since 2002. The Terps will host No. 16 Navy Wednesday at 7 p.m.
No. 5 Loyola Maryland 22, Penn State 12: Sam Fiedler (Garrison Forest) and Elli Kluegel each scored four goals to lead the visiting Greyhounds (4-0) in a rout over the Nittany Lions (4-1). 11 players scored for Loyola and the team scored 11 goals per half. Jillian Wilson (Gerstell) and Emily Wills had three goals each for the Greyhounds.
Johns Hopkins 19, Furman 8: The host Blue Jays (3-2) capitalized on clearing problems to take a 13-3 lead over the Paladins (2-3) in the first half. Hopkins was led by Maeve Barker, Maggie Schneidereith (Towson), Claire Mills, Keegan Barger (Notre Dame Prep), Mackenzie Heldberg and Aurora Cordingley all with two goals apiece.
Towson 12, High Point 11: Shelby Stack completed her hat trick for a 12-9 lead with 8:58 left to play and the host Tigers (1-3) held on to win. The Panthers fell to 1-3. Blair Pearre (McDonogh) scored three goals for Towson.
St. Mary’s 11, Dickinson 10, 2OT: The Seahawks (4-1) scored the final three goals, including the tying goal by Lucy Gussio (Notre Dame Prep) with 1:42 left in regulation and the game-winner by Kate Bartholomew with 4:19 left in the second overtime to beat the Red Devils (2-2) at US Lacrosse in Sparks. Gussio and Kelly Emge (Fallston) each had three goals and Aimee Uibel (3-1) made 15 saves for St. Mary’s.
Frostburg State 18, Chestnut Hill 6: The host Bobcats (1-1) went on a 9-0 run that spanned both halves and beat the Griffins (0-3). Jordan Kenney and Lily Stephens each scored four goals for Frostburg State.
Stevenson 15, Randolph-Macon 7: Carly Bowes scored four goals and Hannah Huff and Caroline Murphy each had a hat trick to lead the host Mustangs (2-2) over the Yellow Jackets (2-4). Stevenson led 12-2 in the first half.
Washington College 11, Christopher Newport 7: The visiting Shorewomen (1-1) broke a 7-7 tie by scoring the final four goals to beat the Captains (2-2). Caroline Bailey had three goals and Lauren Brenner had three assists for Washington College.
Gwynedd Mercy 12, Goucher 10: The host Griffins (2-2) scored five of the final six goals to defeat the Gophers (1-2). Julia Gazzola and Shannon Stull (Francis Scott Key) each scored three goals for Goucher.
Elizabethtown 14, Hood 5: Laura Skorobatsch (Northeast) had three goals and two draw controls, but the visiting Blazers (1-3) fell to the Blue Jays (2-1). Elizabethtown scored seven goals in each half.
Nation men
Massachusetts 13, No. 1 Yale 10: The host Minutemen (3-2) built an 11-2 lead in the first half that the Bulldogs (2-1) couldn’t overcome. Billy Philpott had four goals for UMass. Matt Gaudet scored a game-high five goals for Yale, which will face Michigan Saturday 10 p.m. in Costa Mesa, Calif.
No. 2 Penn State 18, No. 9 Penn 17, OT: Jack Kelly fed Mac O’Keefe who scored the game-winner from 10-yards out to lift the Nittany Lions (4-1) over the host Quakers (1-2). O’Keefe and Jack Traynor each finished with four goals and Grant Ament had two goals and two assists for Penn State, Penn scored the last two goals of regulation, both assisted by Sean Lulley, to force overtime.
No. 9 Army West Point 12, Holy Cross 5: Brendan Nichtern had a hat trick and Wyatt Schupler made seven saves to lead the host Black Knights (4-2, 1-0 Patriot) over the Crusaders (4-2, 0-1). Army’s defense held Holy Cross scoreless in the second and third quarters.
Nation women
No. 1 North Carolina 18, No. 6 Virginia 12: Jamie Ortega scored five goals and Katie Hoeg had four goals and two assists to lead the visiting Tar Heels (5-0) over the Cavaliers (4-2). North Carolina outscored Virginia, 12-5, in the second half.
No. 8 Florida 12, No. 3 Stony Brook 10: The host Gators (4-1) scored three of the final four goals and broke the fourth tie, 9-9, to upset the Seawolves (2-1). Shannon Kavanagh scored four goals and Grace Haus (Notre Dame Prep) had a hat trick for Florida. The win marked the third win this season over a ranked opponent, beating then-No. 18 Colorado, 11-10, on Feb. 8, and then-No. 1 Maryland, 1 5-14, on Feb. 15.