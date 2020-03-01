Princeton’s Sowers leaves sour taste for Johns Hopkins | LACROSSE ROUNDUP

No. 4 Syracuse 10, No. 9 Maryland 5: Maddie McSalley (Glenelg) made a career-best 13 saves, but the visiting Terps (1-3) fell to the Orange (6-1). The game was moved from Friday because of inclement weather. Maryland has lost three straight, a first since 2006, and has a 1-3 record for the first time since 2002. The Terps will host No. 16 Navy Wednesday at 7 p.m.