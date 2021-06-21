Former Johns Hopkins lacrosse star Kyle Harrison, ‘an ambassador for young men of color,’ bringing retirement tour home to Baltimore

“It’s huge,” Rabil, co-founder of the PLL, said of Harrison’s support, which includes the latter serving as the organization’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion and director of player relations. “Kyle is a unique figure in the sport. I don’t know anyone in lacrosse — and I’m not sure there are people in other professional sports — who is as well-liked across his peers. ... To have as many opponents that we all have as professional athletes like him is a credit to his character. So I knew that Kyle’s buy-in was really important to the trust-building of professional lacrosse players in the U.S. and Canada in getting them to leave the MLL and come over to the PLL.”