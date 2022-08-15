Morgan State hires Kenny Monday, first Black wrestler to win Olympic gold medal, as head coach

Kenny Monday, the first Black wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal in the sport, was named the coach of the Morgan State wrestling program — the only historically Black college or university to offer the sport at the NCAA Division I level.

Monday, a 60-year-old, three-time Olympian, takes over a program that has been dormant since the 1996-97 season due to a lack of resources. The plan is for the Bears to debut in 2023.

Monday, a three-time All-American at 150 pounds at Oklahoma State, is considered one of the pillars of American freestyle wrestling. He captured U.S. titles in 1985, 1988, 1991 and 1996 and the world championship in 1989. Monday outlasted the Soviet Union’s Adlan Varaev for a 5-2 overtime win at 74 kilograms to capture the gold medal at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, and he collected a silver medal at the same weight at the 1992 Games in Barcelona and placed sixth in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Morgan State athletic director Dena Freeman-Patton said she was “blown away” by Monday during an interview.

“He is the right person to lead us into this initiative and to help us be at the forefront of other HBCUs in being able to bring back wrestling programs, and we want to be able to do it right ...,” she said. “He is going to have to come in this year and start from scratch with recruiting and bringing in some new students, but he’s already got some in line. It’s going to be a lot of work, and he’s willing to be a partner in making that happen.”

Jahi Jones — executive director of the HBCU Wrestling Initiative, which partnered with former Princeton wrestler and investment firm CEO Mike Novogratz to provide a $2.7 million donation to relaunch the program at Morgan State — applauded the hiring.

“It makes perfect sense,” said Jones, who wrestled for four years at Maryland. “You have the first HBCU, and their program was dropped 25 years ago. And now it’s being coached by the first Black Olympic champion in the sport of wrestling. Just to know that this program is the first HBCU with a Division I program that will be coached by someone as high-caliber as Kenny Monday, it’s definitely a job well done, and we’re definitely excited about the future of Morgan State wrestling.”

Monday, who is at a youth wrestling camp in the United Kingdom, was unavailable for comment.

Freeman-Patton said Monday was one of three finalists for the position and impressed her with his knowledge of young athletes.

“We were able to just sit and have a conversation about where wrestling is now, where bringing young people — African Americans especially — and giving them opportunities to wrestle at the Division I level at an HBCU will look like,” she said. “He really was passionate about that. Not that the others weren’t, but I’m more of a strategic person. So if I have somebody that comes in and I can see that they see the vision and how to get there, that helps me in making a decision, and he had both.”

Jones pointed out that Monday is just one of four Division I coaches to have won Olympic gold, joining Oklahoma State’s John Smith (1988 and 1992), Iowa’s Tom Brands (1996) and Penn State’s Cael Sanderson (2004). Monday is believed to be only the third Black head coach in Division I; Indiana’s Angel Escobedo and Duke’s Glen Lenham are the others.

“There’s not a lot of Black coaches out there already,” Jones said. “Him being that one, there’s his name. And then what’s also important is that [the hiring] shows that there are going to be more opportunities. If this program is successful, it can create a spark for other programs and other people and other Black coaches to be inspired to want to coach.”

Despite the more-than-two-decade absence, the Bears have a long history in wrestling. The school captured Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association titles from 1963 to 1965 and 13 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference crowns. The program developed four NCAA Division II champions before it was discontinued after the 1996-97 season.

Despite being a decorated wrestler, this will be Monday’s first opportunity to be a head coach. He was an assistant under Smith at his alma mater from 1987 to 1992 and then from 2010 to 2013. He was hired away by the Blackzilians, a mixed martial arts camp in Boca Raton, Florida, as their wrestling coach before getting let go after a year.

Jones said he did not think Monday’s lack of head coaching experience at the Division I level would be an obstacle.

“He’s been around for a while,” Jones said. “It was a personal choice for him to not want to head a Division I program. He’s coaching now at the youth level.”

Freeman-Patton said there is much work to be done before the program’s inaugural season in 2023-24. She said the plan is for the school to compete as an independent, which requires some finesse in constructing a schedule and bringing in potential recruits.

Freeman-Patton said she has already noticed a groundswell of enthusiasm around the program and sought to temper some of that anticipation.

“I’m OK with people having expectations, but they also have to understand that it’s going to take all of us and that it’s going to take some time to develop,” she said. “I think we have an opportunity to bring some major recruits in here and be competitive right away. But it is a new program. So we’re going to have to make sure that we have everything in place as far as resources and facilities to make sure that our program is where it needs to be.”

Monday’s two sons followed him into wrestling. Kennedy qualified for the NCAA championships in 2018 and 2021 while at North Carolina, while Quincy was an NCAA Tournament qualifier in 2019, 2020 and 2022 for Princeton. He was the NCAA runner-up at 157 pounds this past winter.

Jones said Monday is eager to do what he can to help an HBCU like Morgan State.

“For him, HBCUs is a legacy that has meant something to his family,” Jones said. “His daughter [Sydnee] graduated from an HBCU [Howard], and his wife [the former Sabrina Goodwin] graduated from an HBCU [Tennessee State]. So for him, that legacy piece in terms of family and HBCU and knowing what those types of institutions have done for the Black community, that’s what kind of drew him into wanting to take over this position. We weren’t really concerned. Given the experience that he had, he’s had success wherever he’s gone.”

