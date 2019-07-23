Baltimore officially names diamond in Swann Park 'Al Kaline Field’ in honor of Hall of Famer

On Monday, the baseball diamond in the southeast part of Swann Park in South Baltimore was officially dubbed “Al Kaline Field” after Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed the ordinance.
The name honors Westport native Al Kaline, who played 22 seasons with the Detroit Tigers and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980. He signed with the team as a 17-year-old, right out of high school.
“He’s one of the most talented baseball players ever to come out of the city of Baltimore,” Councilman Eric Costello, the bill’s sponsor, said.
Kaline grew up playing on that field, Costello said, and he played for a local league that won a series of state championships.
The bill was also sponsored by former council president and current mayor Young, as well as Edward Reisinger, Robert Stokes Sr., John T. Bullock and Sharon Green Middleton.
“It’s something the rest of us supported given [Costello’s] interest in it and [Kaline’s] local success,” Bullock said.
Before the name change, the field was called the Baseball Diamond in the Southeast Portion of Swann Park.