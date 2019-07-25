Easton teen establishes state fishing record

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recognized 14-year-old Scott Hartzell Jr. of Easton as the first official state record holder for a Florida pompano. Hartzell caught the 3.375-pound fish on Stone Rock near Tilghman Island.
Hartzell was trolling for bait fish with family and friends when he caught the fish on a gold Clarkspoon — at the end of few tangled fishing lines.
Arena Football League: The Arena Football League announced today that Baltimore Brigade defensive lineman Darryl Cato-Bishop has been named Week 13 AFL Defensive Player of the Week for his instrumental performance in the Brigade’s 35-28 victory over the Blackjacks during their regular season finale.
Cato-Bishop racked up two sacks for a loss of 11 yards and one forced fumble against Atlantic City last week.
The Baltimore Brigade (7-5) enter the 2019 AFL postseason as the No. 4 seed to take on the No. 1 seed Albany Empire (10-2) for the home-and-home playoff series. Baltimore will play the first game of the series at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will host the Empire for the second game of the series Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.
Men’s college basketball: Loyola Maryland senior-to-be Andrew Kostecka was named the top player at his position in mid-major college basketball this week by CBB Central, months after he concluded a prolific junior campaign for the Greyhounds.
Kostecka led the Patriot League in points, points per game, steals and steals per game while earning All-Patriot League First Team and All-Defensive honors.
After scoring 689 points, second-most in school single-season history, Kostecka was the fifth player in school history to earn All-District recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
College football: Maryland running back and kick returner Javon Leake and tight end Noah Barnes were named to preseason watch lists on Thursday.
Leake was named to the Paul Hornung Award Watch List, while Barnes was placed on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.
* Johns Hopkins University rising junior wide receiver Dawson Aichholz is among 137 college football players nationwide who have been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
NBA: Wizards forward C.J. Miles will undergo percutaneous surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. The procedure will be performed this afternoon by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
Miles was acquired by the Wizards from Memphis on July 6 in exchange for center Dwight Howard.
— From Sun staff and news services