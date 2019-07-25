Easton teen establishes state fishing record

The Baltimore Brigade (7-5) enter the 2019 AFL postseason as the No. 4 seed to take on the No. 1 seed Albany Empire (10-2) for the home-and-home playoff series. Baltimore will play the first game of the series at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will host the Empire for the second game of the series Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.