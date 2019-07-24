Capitals sign defenseman Djoos to one-year contract

The Washington Capitals have signed defenseman Christian Djoos to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. The contract was based on the award of an independent arbitrator who heard the case on July 22 and issued the decision today.
The Gothenburg, Sweden, native played in 45 games last season, recording 10 points (1g, 9a). In his first NHL season in 2017-18, Djoos registered 14 points (3g, 11a) in 63 games. In 108 career games, all with the Capitals, Djoos has recorded 24 points (4g, 20a). Djoos was selected by the Capitals in the seventh round, 195th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United wasted no time in signing former Maryland star Gordon Wild, adding him to the roster one day after he began a tryout with the MLS club. Wild, 23, was slated to be in uniform for Wednesday night’s friendly against Olympique Marseille at Audi Field. Moving ahead, he will bring depth to a front line headlined by captain Wayne Rooney and complemented by Quincy Amarikwa.
United also waived rookie defender Akeem Ward, who made one MLS appearance — a start at Toronto — and played regularly with second-tier Loudoun United. If he clears waivers, Ward, 23, could remain with Loudoun on a USL Championship contract instead of an MLS deal.
Horse racing: Following a two-day cancellation due to extreme heat conditions, live racing returns to Laurel Park for the first time since July 19 with 10-race programs Thursday and Friday, each starting at 1:10 p.m.
There will be a carryover jackpot of $3,494.43 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6, which spans Races 5-10 Thursday. The sequence opens with a pair of $42,000 allowance events for 3-year-olds and up, one on dirt and one on turf, and includes featured Race 8 marking the season debut of juvenile stakes winner Scrap Copper.
In addition to the debut of American Pharoah filly Bernadette the Jet in Race 8, Friday’s program will see the return to Maryland of Jamie Ness-owned and trained Our Super Freak in a $45,000 optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and up going six furlongs in Race 4.
In all, 10 races have been scheduled over Laurel’s turf course Thursday (six) and Friday (four), drawing a total of 133 entries, an average of 13.3 starters per race.
Men’s college soccer: Cole Rosenberger, who recently graduated from Johns Hopkins after a standout four-year career for the Blue Jays, was named Chi Alpha Sigma’s National Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. Rosenberger graduated in May with a degree in environmental engineering and a minor in applied mathematics and a 3.95 cumulative GPA.
Minor league baseball: A six-run third inning and more shutdown pitching led the Bowie Baysox to an 8-1 victory and a series sweep of the Richmond Flying Squirrels in front of 8,293 at The Diamond Wednesday afternoon.
The Baysox (26-7) jumped to a big lead early, thanks to a six-run third inning against Richmond starter Keyvius Sampson. An error and two walks loaded the bases for Yusniel Diaz, who lined a two-run double to the left field corner to score Mason McCoy and Cedric Mullins.
One batter later, Carlos Perez blew the game open by cranking a three-run home run deep to left field. Dean Kremer cruised to his sixth win in his last seven starts. The righty kept the Squirrels (13-20) off the scoreboard, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six batters in six scoreless innings.
Arena Football League: The Baltimore Brigade (7-5) enter the AFL postseason as the No. 4 seed to take on the No. 1 seed Albany Empire (10-2) for the home-and-home playoff series. Baltimore will play the first game of the series at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will host the Empire for the second game of the series Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena.
Men’s college basketball: Loyola Maryland senior-to-be Andrew Kostecka was named the top player at his position in mid-major college basketball this week by CBB Central, months after he concluded a prolific junior campaign for the Greyhounds.
Kostecka led the Patriot League in points, points per game, steals and steals per game while earning All-Patriot League First Team and All-Defensive honors.
After scoring 689 points, second-most in school single-season history, Kostecka was the fifth player in school history to earn All-District recognition from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
— From Sun staff and news services