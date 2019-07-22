Brigade win regular-season finale, will face top-seeded Empire in AFL playoffs

The Baltimore Brigade defeated the host Atlantic City Blackjacks, 35-28, after a back-and-forth fourth quarter to close the Arena Football League regular season Sunday. The Brigade finished the regular season 7-5 and enter the playoffs as the fourth seed to take on the top-seeded Albany Empire (10-2) in a home-and-home playoff series. Baltimore will play the first game of the series at Times Union Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will host the Empire for the second game of the series on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m. at Royal Farms Arena. The team with the highest aggregate score will advance to the ArenaBowl, held Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.
WNBA: Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting to help the Washington Mystics rout the Atlanta Dream, 93-65. Aerial Powers added 17 points and Tianna Hawkins had 13 for the Mystics. Delle Donne hit a 3 that gave Washington (11-6) the lead for good and sparked a 19-4 run that made it 30-15 when Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (Maryland) made another 3-pointer about a minute into the second quarter. Elizabeth Williams led the Dream (5-14) with 14 points. Atlanta has lost four in a row.
Major League Soccer: Gonzalo Martinez had a goal and an assist in the closing minutes to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United, 2-0. Brad Guzan had three saves for his MLS-leading 10th shutout this season for Atlanta (11-8-3). Darlington Nagbe lofted a cross that Martinez headed home from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 89th minute. Josef Martinez slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long ball from Gonzalo Martinez flipped it over the head of charging goalkeeper Bill Hamid and into the net in the second minute of stoppage time. D.C. (9-6-8), which has just one win its last five games, fell into third in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind Atlanta (36) and four back of Philadelphia.
National Women’s Soccer League: The Washington Spirit fell, 2-1, to the Houston Dash on Saturday night in front of an announced 5,500 at the Maryland SoccerPlex in Boyds. Midfielder Jordan DiBiasi scored in the 52nd minute for Washington (4-3-3), but Houston (4-3-3) struck back with goals in the 56th and 72nd minutes.