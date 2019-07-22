Brigade win regular-season finale, will face top-seeded Empire in AFL playoffs

Major League Soccer: Gonzalo Martinez had a goal and an assist in the closing minutes to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United, 2-0. Brad Guzan had three saves for his MLS-leading 10th shutout this season for Atlanta (11-8-3). Darlington Nagbe lofted a cross that Martinez headed home from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 89th minute. Josef Martinez slipped behind the defense, ran onto a long ball from Gonzalo Martinez flipped it over the head of charging goalkeeper Bill Hamid and into the net in the second minute of stoppage time. D.C. (9-6-8), which has just one win its last five games, fell into third in the Eastern Conference standings, one point behind Atlanta (36) and four back of Philadelphia.