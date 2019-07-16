Black bear hunting lottery applications being accepted by DNR

Vrana, 23, set career highs in goals (24), assists (23) and points (47) last season and ranked third on the team in goals. The 6’0”, 197-pound forward was on the ice for 59 goals at five-on-five and 37 goals against, recording the best differential among forwards on the Capitals. The Prague, Czech Republic, native became the 15th player in franchise history to record at least 24 goals in a single season before the age of 24 and the first since Nicklas Backstrom in 2009-10 (33 goals). Additionally, Vrana’s 145 shots at five-on-five ranked second on the Capitals, trailing only Alex Ovechkin for the most five-on-five shots by a Capitals forward in the last three seasons.