Black bear hunting lottery applications being accepted by DNR

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the 2019 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the five-day hunting season, taking place Oct. 21-25 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. The department will issue 800 hunting permits this year.
The annual bear hunt is used to slow the increase of Maryland’s black bear population and limit expansion of Maryland bears into the eastern suburbs and cities.
Hunters may apply for the lottery online (compass.dnr.maryland.gov/dnrcompassportal), at regional service centers, or at one of more than 250 hunting and fishing license agents across the state. Hunters need a valid DNR ID number to participate.
All entries must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31 and must be accompanied by a $15 nonrefundable application fee. Only one application per person will be accepted; submitting duplicates can result in disqualification and forfeiture. The drawing will be held Sept. 3 and winners will be notified shortly thereafter.
The Black Bear Damage Reimbursement Fund is open for voluntary contributions by hunters when they apply for their permits. The fund directly reimburses Maryland farmers who have suffered agricultural damage caused by black bears. Since the fund was started over 20 years ago, it has paid out more than $130,000 in eligible claims.
College football: The Military Bowl announced that it has extended its partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference to have teams from those conferences meet in the Annapolis-based game.
Representatives of the ACC and The American will continue to meet in the Military Bowl through 2025.
This year’s game will kick off on Friday, Dec. 27 at noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.
NHL: The Washington Capitals signed left wing Jakub Vrana to a two-year, $6.7 million contract. Vrana’s contract will carry an average annual value of $3.35 million.
Vrana, 23, set career highs in goals (24), assists (23) and points (47) last season and ranked third on the team in goals. The 6’0”, 197-pound forward was on the ice for 59 goals at five-on-five and 37 goals against, recording the best differential among forwards on the Capitals. The Prague, Czech Republic, native became the 15th player in franchise history to record at least 24 goals in a single season before the age of 24 and the first since Nicklas Backstrom in 2009-10 (33 goals). Additionally, Vrana’s 145 shots at five-on-five ranked second on the Capitals, trailing only Alex Ovechkin for the most five-on-five shots by a Capitals forward in the last three seasons.
In 176 career games, all with the Capitals, Vrana has recorded 80 points (40 goals, 40 assists).
Vrana was drafted by the Capitals in the first round, 13th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft.
Women’s college lacrosse: Gettysburg will host its annual Prospect Day on Sept. 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Clark Field.
The one-day camp is an opportunity for high school sophomores and juniors to showcase their talent in front of the Bullets’ coaching staff. The event includes over 3.5 hours of on-field training, drill work, and small/full-sided games. The coaching staff will be joined current Gettysburg student-athletes in supervising the day.
Cost for the camp is $95. Register at commerce.cashnet.com/WomensLacrosse.
