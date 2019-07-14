Valor top Brigade, 47-40, to clinch AFL’s final playoff spot

Arena Football League: Quarterback Arvell Nelson found wideout Josh Reese for a 22-yard touchdown in the final seconds to lift the visiting Washington Valor to a 47-40 win over the Baltimore Brigade (6-5) on Saturday night. Nelson threw for 271 yards and scored seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) to lead Washington (6-5), which clinched the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. Wide receiver Brandon Collins became the first Brigade player in franchise history to surpass 2,000 receiving yards and holds the record for most points scored with 242 and touchdowns with 40. The postseason will kick off with a pair of home-and-home series between the top four teams in the league, with games played on the weekends of July 26 and Aug. 2.