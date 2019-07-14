Valor top Brigade, 47-40, to clinch AFL’s final playoff spot

Arena Football League: Quarterback Arvell Nelson found wideout Josh Reese for a 22-yard touchdown in the final seconds to lift the visiting Washington Valor to a 47-40 win over the Baltimore Brigade (6-5) on Saturday night. Nelson threw for 271 yards and scored seven touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) to lead Washington (6-5), which clinched the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. Wide receiver Brandon Collins became the first Brigade player in franchise history to surpass 2,000 receiving yards and holds the record for most points scored with 242 and touchdowns with 40. The postseason will kick off with a pair of home-and-home series between the top four teams in the league, with games played on the weekends of July 26 and Aug. 2.
National Premier Soccer League: Eddy Rodriguez scored in the 80th minute to lift FC Baltimore Christos to a 1-0 victory over FC Motown at CCBC Essex on Saturday night, sending the Roons to the Northeast Regional final. Baltimore, which has won eight straight, will face the New York Cosmos on Saturday.
WNBA: A’ja Wilson and Sydney Colson each scored 17 points and the Las Vegas Aces (11-5) handed the Washington Mystics their third straight loss, 85-81 on Saturday night. Natasha Cloud led the Mystics (9-6) with 18 points, and LaToya Sanders had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Washington fell to 0-4 without All-Star captain Ellena Delle Donne, who suffered a fractured nose last weekend. However, Emma Meesseman was back after missing nine games playing with the Belgium national team and she scored 15 points. Kristi Toliver also had 15 points and surpassed Kara Lawson for eighth on the career 3-pointers list with 586.
Horse racing: Going straight to the lead from her inside post under rider Michael Sanchez in a field of 11, Michael Pino-trained Karama hit the wire in 1 minute, 2.59 seconds to win the $100,000 Stormy Blues Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by an easy 1 ¾ lengths at Laurel Park. The race was the marquee event among five stakes races worth a total of $400,000 on Laurel’s Summer Sunday Stakes program. In other races:
>> Mens Grille Racing’s Ghoul’s Night Out, a 19-1 longshot trained by Hamilton Smith and ridden by Jorge Vargas Jr., drove past A Great Time in deep stretch to win the $75,000 Jameela by a neck. Ghoul’s Night Out, a 5-year-old mare by Ghostzapper, returned $40 after covering the 5 ½ furlong course in 1:02.65.
>> Some 30 minutes after watching his A Great Time get beat by Ghoul’s Night Out in the Jameela, breeder and owner R. Larry Johnson found his way to winner’s circle when another homebred Oldies But Goodies won the $75,000 Ben’s Cat by 1 ½ lengths over favored Dirty. Love You Much checked in third. Oldies But Goodies, a 4-year-old gelded son of MacLean’s Music, covered the 5 ½ furlong course in 1:01.84.
>> Coming off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Madison in April at Keeneland, Breeze Easy LLC’s Late Night Pow Wow returned to her typical dominant form, turning back a challenge in the stretch to win the $75,000 Twixt by 1 ¼ lengths.