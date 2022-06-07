Once ‘in the shadow’, Coppin State sprinter Joseph Manu eager to show how far he’s come at NCAA Championships

Joseph Manu’s success in track was not considered a sure thing — even by Manu himself.

Manu’s first athletic passion was soccer, and he did not dabble in racing until his first year in high school in Ghana when prizes were awarded to those who fared well. After winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes in his second year, the school’s track and field coach refused to let Manu keep his obvious talents to himself.

“They had to force me to run because they said, ‘You can’t just come and run for the gifts and forget about us like that,’” Manu recalled with a laugh. “I think track chose me. I didn’t choose track.”

After biding his time behind Joseph Amoah and Martin Owusu-Antwi as Coppin State's top sprinter, Joseph Manu, above, has emerged this year and will represent the Eagles in the 100 and 200 at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Tim Rice/TagTheShooter Photography/Tim Rice/TagTheShooter Photography)

What may have seemed serendipitous is now destiny. Manu, now a senior, has developed into Coppin State’s top sprinter and will represent the university at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in the 100 and 200 semifinals on Wednesday. If he finishes first or second in his heat in both events, he will advance to the finals on Friday where he would run against nine other runners for a chance at a gold medal.

“That’s my mindset going into the nationals,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking at. I’m trying to focus more on my execution part of the race. It’s about the mindset.”

Eagles coach Carl Hicks said Manu, 26, is ready for the spotlight.

“The good thing about is, he’s had his lumps, and now he just came into his own, and he’s ready,” he said. “I think he’ll be ready to go.”

Manu, who grew up in Accra, Ghana, thought he would forge a career in soccer where he was a striker throughout high school and complemented his games with the occasional foray in track. But in his first year at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana, the usual academic workload of 10 courses per semester forced Manu to concentrate on only one sport. Per the advice of many, he chose track.

A former teammate, Joseph Amoah, left Ghana for Coppin State, and he vouched for Manu with Hicks. Despite the presence of countrymen Amoah, Martin Owusu-Antwi and Abayie Opuni in Baltimore, Manu admitted that leaving everything that was comfortable about home for a foreign country was difficult.

“When I came here, then I was like, ‘OK, we’re in the big leagues now,’” he said. “At this point, it’s a business. You can’t play around. I had to do everything on-point. That’s when I started taking it serious.”

While Manu adjusted to a different culture and unwritten rules, he also had to adapt to the American commitment to athletics. In Ghana, he said he would train for a couple months to compete in one meet and then play soccer with friends. In the United States, he was expected to train from September to August.

“It was tough on my body the first year. I had a couple of injuries and tried to get back from the injuries,” he said referring to ailments involving his hamstrings, hips and a popliteus muscle behind one of his knees. “I still kept running through those injuries. Then I learned how to watch your diet and what you eat. … It’s a totally different situation just training from two months to almost 12 months of the year.”

For the early part of his career, Manu trailed Amoah and Owusu-Antwi in the race to be the Eagles’ top sprinter. Hicks, the track and field coach for the past 22 years, said Manu took the opportunity to soak up what he could learn from Amoah, a 2020 Summer Olympics qualifier in the 100 and 200.

“He was the shadow,” Hicks said of Manu. “I think he embraced it. He had a great training partner. Not only did Joseph Amoah run fast, but Manu was running fast as well. It just happened that Joseph Amoah was running a little faster.”

After Amoah graduated last year, Manu — who ran a leg of the Ghanian 400-relay team that qualified for the Olympics but was disqualified — filled his predecessor’s role and flourished. In February, he tied the school indoor record of 6.66 seconds he set in the 60 the previous year and ran the 200 in 21.08 seconds, which ranks third in program history.

Manu’s time of 10.12 seconds in the first round of the NCAA Regionals on May 25 was a personal record and ranked third in school history behind times of 10.00 and 10.01 clocked by Amoah during his career. His time of 20.42 seconds in the 200 at the MEAC Championships on May 14 trails only Amoah’s 20.08.

Manu said disputed the notion that his development into Coppin State’s lead sprinter coincided with Amoah’s departure.

“I wouldn’t think that coincidental is the right word,” he said. “I would say that it was destined to happen. When he left, I knew I had to take the mantle and lead the team. So I had to step up my game. Plus, I had just come back from the Olympics. So it was like, ‘You are an Olympian. So you can’t be beaten.’”

Hicks agreed with Manu, adding, “I think it’s a case of the timing being right for Joseph Manu. He had his growing pains, he had his failures there at the NCAA level, and I think he knew what he wanted to do this year, and he’s doing it at a high level.”

After representing the Eagles in relays at the NCAA Championships in previous years, Manu will participate in individual events at the national meet for the first time. He may end up competing against Oregon’s Micah Williams and Tennessee’s Favour Ashe in the 100 or Texas’ Micaiah Harris and Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh, but Manu said he won’t be intimidated.

“That’s motivating,” he said. “It shows how far I’ve come. It doesn’t matter where you are — what school you’re in or what program you’re in. You have to have a good mindset and the discipline. So it’s not intimidating at all. They are all just like me. Plus, when you go to the Olympics, there’s a different kind of confidence because you see all of the top guys, the fastest people there, and if you’re able to compete there with them, then a college meet is a step below that.”

Hicks said he has noticed a difference in Manu since he qualified for the NCAA Championships.

“I think he finally got the monkey off his back,” he said. “It was more of a sigh of relief than joy because he’s been to the NCAA Championships before. So I know we always strive to get there, but we just happened to come up short. Joseph Amoah made it to the finals of the 100 and 200 meters and came up just short. Now, this is his time to shine.”