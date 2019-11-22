“It starts with the forwards,” said Hughes, who was joined on the league’s first-team defense by Jackson, senior defender Lindsey Elgin and junior goalkeeper Dom Farrace. “They’re always back-checking, and they’re always coming back and doing as much as they can. They’re the first line of defense, and then it has to come through the midfield and then the defense. So every position on our team plays a huge factor and when everyone’s working together, the defense comes out on top because we’re all defenders at heart.”