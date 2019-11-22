Johns Hopkins and Salisbury are on opposite sides of the semifinals of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament, which is an intriguing circumstance for Sarah Jackson. The Salisbury senior defender’s father Sean earned his master’s degree from Johns Hopkins, but Jackson is certain that her dad would back her and her teammates if the Sea Gulls and Blue Jays were to meet in the title game.
“I think he’s just really excited that we’re back in the Final Four,” said Jackson, a Forest Hill resident and North Harford graduate. “Just getting there as a freshman [in 2016], my mom and dad were super excited even though I wasn’t playing on the field as much. Now being a senior and starting and playing every game, they’re really excited for us to be back, and they’re rooting for us all the way.”
As tantalizing as an all-Maryland final is, both Salisbury and Johns Hopkins must get past challenging opponents in Saturday’s semifinals at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
The Blue Jays (19-2), who are ranked No. 5 in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division III coaches poll, will meet Centennial Conference rival and No. 6 Franklin and Marshall (19-3) at 11 a.m. Then the No. 3 Sea Gulls (20-1) will clash with two-time reigning NCAA champion and No. 2 Middlebury (19-1) at 2 p.m. The winners advance to Sunday’s title game at 1 p.m.
The two Maryland programs have relied on different strengths to reach this stage.
Johns Hopkins ended the regular season ranked No. 7 in scoring. The offense’s 3.6 goals-per-game rate is the second-highest mark in school history, trailing only the 2008 squad’s 3.8 average. The unit’s 2.6 assists-per-game total was the third-highest mark in the nation and is second only to the 2000 team’s 2.7 average.
The Blue Jays returned 10 starters from last year’s group that won a program-record 19 games and captured its first league championship since 2003. Among those returners were senior midfielder Katie McErlean, sophomore midfielder Abby Birk, junior forward Michaela Corvi and sophomore forward Izzy Thompson.
McErlean has scored 14 goals, sophomore forward Maddie Brown-Scherer 12, and Birk 10 to become the first trio to reach double digits in goals in a season since the 2007 squad was headlined by Emily Miller’s 15, Gabi Henn’s 11 and Adair Landy’s 10. Corvi has nine goals, and Birk ranks fourth in the country in assists with 18.
“We have just the right amount of confidence,” said McErlean, who is the school’s active career leader in points (79) and goals (31). “It’s not overconfidence, but when we go into the game, we know that we need to score a few goals.”
The offense has taken advantage of penalty corners, scoring 22 of its 76 goals in those situations. Both goals in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime upset of No. 4 Tufts came off corners.
“We recognize especially as midfielders that if we can get a good shot on cage, we want to take that,” Birk said. “Even if my shot doesn’t go in, I have the faith and trust in my teammates who are up there that they will either tip the ball in off the initial shot or they’ll be there for the rebound.”
Salisbury is no slouch in the scoring department, ranking No. 11 at 3.5 goals per game. But the team has been anchored by a defense that ranks second in the nation in goals-against average at 0.47 and has posted a country-best 14 shutouts, which ties a program record shared by the 1986 and 1997 squads.
Senior defender Jillian Hughes, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Capital Athletic Conference, stressed that defense is a team-wide philosophy.
“It starts with the forwards,” said Hughes, who was joined on the league’s first-team defense by Jackson, senior defender Lindsey Elgin and junior goalkeeper Dom Farrace. “They’re always back-checking, and they’re always coming back and doing as much as they can. They’re the first line of defense, and then it has to come through the midfield and then the defense. So every position on our team plays a huge factor and when everyone’s working together, the defense comes out on top because we’re all defenders at heart.”
A more incredible statistic than the number of shutouts is that the Sea Gulls have given up one shot or fewer in 10 games. Lynchburg did not get off a shot in Sunday’s 2-0 loss in the third round, which can make for a less-than-thrilling outing for Ferrace.
“Sometimes she says she would like a little more excitement, but I tell her to hush up real fast,” coach Dawn Chamberlin joked. “We tell her that we like it that way. We give her a good warmup, and we hope that’s the best she’s going to get for the game.”
Salisbury and Middlebury will meet for only the fourth time with the Sea Gulls emerging with wins to capture the 2003 and 2004 NCAA titles and the Panthers scoring an overtime victory in the 2007 semifinals.
Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins owns a 26-15-1 record against Franklin and Marshall. That mark includes identical 2-1 wins in the regular-season finale on Nov. 2 and the Centennial Conference tournament final a week later.
If Salisbury and Johns Hopkins advance, they will be the first finalists from the same state since 2006 when Ursinus edged Messiah 3-2 in a battle between Pennsylvania schools.
“I think it would be great for the state,” Birk said of an All-Maryland title game. “We hear a lot about lacrosse in Maryland. Field hockey is definitely growing. We’ve been doing some clinics to try to grow the game with some younger players around here. So I think having an NCAA All-Maryland Division III for field hockey would be great for the state.”
A tale of two programs
No. 3 Salisbury and No. 5 Johns Hopkins are in semifinals of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament. As much as the Final Four is a familiar setting for the Sea Gulls, it is relatively unexplored territory for the Blue Jays. Here is how the two schools have fared in the national semifinals.
Salisbury
Year; Finish; Result
1986; NCAA champion; W, 3-2 vs. Bloomsburg
1987; Semifinals; L, 2-1 (3OT) vs. William Smith
1988; Semifinals; L, 2-0 vs. The College of New Jersey
1992; Semifinals; L, 2-1 (OT) vs. William Smith
2000; Semifinals; L, 3-1 vs. William Smith
2002; Semifinals; L, 3-2 (OT) vs. Rowan
2003; NCAA champion; W, 4-1 vs. Middlebury
2004; NCAA champion; W, 6-3 vs. Middlebury
2005; NCAA champion; W, 1-0 vs. Messiah
2007; Semifinals; L, 2-1 (OT) vs. Middlebury
2009; NCAA champion; W, 1-0 vs. Messiah
2013; Final; L, 1-0 vs. Bowdoin
2014; Semifinals; L, 2-1 vs. Bowdoin
2016; Semifinals; L, 1-0 vs. Tufts
Johns Hopkins
Year; Finish; Result
2018; Semifinals; L, 3-1 vs. Tufts
NCAA DIV. III FIELD HOCKEY
Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania
SATURDAY’S SEMIFINALS
>> No. 5 Johns Hopkins (19-2) vs. No. 6 Franklin and Marshall (19-3), 11 a.m.
>>No. 3 Salisbury (20-1) vs. No. 2 Middlebury (19-1), 2 p.m.
FINAL
Sunday, 1 p.m.