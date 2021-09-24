Johnny Brooks, former Havre de Grace, Aberdeen football and basketball coach, dies

“Coach Brooks told me, ‘Look, if you want to do this next season, let’s do it,’” said Welsh, a 2010 graduate who is the interim vice president of marketing and communications at Towson. “Before my senior season, he helped me get into this camp at one of the colleges in the area to learn from punters and kickers that were not only in college, but were former NFL players and coaches. He didn’t have to do it. He didn’t need to invest anything in me. I had never played for him before. I wasn’t his quarterback, I wasn’t a starting lineman. I was a kicker on a team with 25 kids. So why invest your time and energy? But he was someone that lifted up every single kid in the school whether you played for him or not.”