Former John Carroll basketball standout Immanuel Quickley waits with chip on shoulder for Wednesday’s NBA Draft

“What you find with those kids is that you have to fight for what you want,” Calipari said. “Nothing is given to you — not with those kids down in Baltimore. If you don’t want to do the right stuff, you’re not making it. In that town, more than any other place, there are no frauds. Players know who can play, they all know and if you think you’re tricking somebody — you’re not down in Baltimore. [Quickley] grew up in that area having to fight and it helped him here.”