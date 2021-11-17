Flacco to get start at QB for Jets on Sunday vs. Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) passes against the Buffalo Bills during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins. Coach Robert Saleh made the surprising announcement Wednesday, Nov. 17, as the team decided to go with the 36-year-old veteran over Mike White, who started the last three games in place of the injured Zach Wilson.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)