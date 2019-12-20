“If she sends me some film, I’ll make sure that it’s OK, but her golf swing and her game are not her issue,” he said. “Her issue is, how does she feel? Is she comfortable so she can perform? If she’s comfortable, she’s going to play a great game of golf. She is, in my opinion, one of the best players in the world. … Most golfers that have played with her know that she’s probably one of the best players that no one has ever heard of nationally.”