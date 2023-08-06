Baltimore’s Jessica Long wins 200 individual medley SM8 for second gold medal at Para Swimming World Championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Jessica Long of Baltimore won her second gold medal at the Para Swimming World Championships on Saturday in Manchester, England.

Long won the women’s 200-meter individual medley SM8 for her 37th career world title and 54th total world championship medal in a career that dates back to 2006.

Her win was one of two for the United States on Saturday, its first day with two world championships at the event. Christie Raleigh Crossley of Toms River, New Jersey, joined Long as a world champion, winning the 100 backstroke S9.

The two led a four-medal night for Team USA. Olivia Chambers of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Leanne Smith of Salem, Massachusetts, earned silver and bronze medals, respectively. The four medals brings the U.S. total to 21 heading into Sunday’s final day of competition.

Long dominated her event, winning in 2 minutes, 44.66 seconds, beating the field by nearly four seconds.

”This is what I wanted to do coming into this,” Long, who grew up in Middle River and trained in Towson, said. “I’ve definitely been swimming with that mindset. I don’t feel my greatest, I’m definitely under the weather, but I’m so proud of what I was able to do. That one feels really sweet.”

The 31-year-old is looking to compete in her sixth Paralympic Games next summer, and hopes to use her two gold medals as a springboard heading into the final year of the Paralympic quad.

”This gives me a lot of confidence considering that I have been training mostly by myself,” Long said. “Paris is the next stage and I feel pretty excited about it.”

Raleigh Crossley, a mother of three, earned her first world championship. She was behind Spain’s Nuria Marques Soto halfway through her race, but surged down the stretch to win by 24 hundredths of a second.

”I’m extremely happy,” she said. “I miss my kids a lot, I wish they were here with me. It’s been a rough couple of months with some medical issues, so to be able to come in and get the job done was something I’m really proud of.”

Raleigh Crossley, who is hoping to make her first Paralympic Games next summer, said it meant the world to her to bring home a gold medal for Team USA.

Meanwhile, Chambers earned her fifth medal of the World Championships. After winning for bronzes, she claimed silver in the 400-meter freestyle S13. Her time of 4:37.03 was more than two seconds faster than her morning preliminary heats race.

Smith brought home her first medal of the meet in the women’s 200 freestyle S3, taking bronze in the event in which she is the world record holder. She finished Saturday in a time of 4:21.95.