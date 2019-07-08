Denver Nuggets acquire DeMatha Catholic alumnus Jerami Grant from Oklahoma City Thunder

DeMatha Catholic alumnus Jerami Grant has been traded to the Denver Nuggets by the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a 2020 first-round draft pick according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade gives the Thunder the sixth future first-round pick they’ve acquired since free agency started and saves them $39 million, while the Nuggets gain a versatile player in Grant, who just finished his most productive season of his NBA career.

During the 2018-2019 season, Grant became a starter for the Thunder and averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and one assist a game. Grant will provide depth for the Nuggets, who are in contention for a championship next year.

Grant, 25, who the Philadelphia 76ers picked in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft, was traded to the Thunder in November 2016 and has two years left in his current contract. The second year is a player option for $9.3 million he could turn down for unrestricted free agency.

Grant played basketball at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, where he was rated a four-star recruit by ESPN and averaged 12.5 points as a senior in 2011-2012.