At Baltimore Country Club, golf and career advice collide for women’s college athletes

Game recognizes game. That’s what Kendall Jackson thought of Baltimore Country Club.

Jackson, a sophomore member of the Howard University women’s golf team, captured the individual title of Howard’s inaugural invitational held Monday and Tuesday at Baltimore Country Club in Timonium. Jackson finished with an even-par score of 216 over 54 holes and was the only player in the field to record two rounds under par-72, but said the course featuring big hills and even bigger greens lived up to its billing as one of the Top 100 in the nation.

“After the practice round, I was like, ‘Do we have to walk this three more times and two of them in one day?’” joked Jackson, who was four strokes better than the runner-ups, Georgetown junior Megan Gormley and Merrimack sophomore Prakruthi Sastry. “Even after hole 1 in the practice round [Sunday], I was like, ‘OK, there was my workout for the day.’ And just a lot of shots visually, it can be challenging. But this is a championship golf course.”

While Jackson claimed the individual trophy, Georgetown won the team crown with a cumulative score of 895. Howard placed second just 10 strokes behind.

Baltimore Country Club is no stranger to hosting prestigious events. The club is one of only two in the world to serve as the site for a men’s and women’s U.S. Open (1899 and 1988, respectively), a PGA Championship (1928), a men’s U.S. Amateur (1932), a U.S. Walker Cup (1965) and a Champions Tour Major (2007 to 2009).

Baltimore Country Club also hosted the Big Ten men’s championship in 2017 and 2018 and is scheduled to host the 2025 version. The course earned rave reviews from the golfers and coaches of the nine teams that participated in the invitational.

Howard University golfer Kendall Jackson tees off at the inaugural Howard University Invitational at Baltimore Country Club. Golfers from nine women’s college teams tested their games and got some career advice about options outside of playing and teaching. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

“This is one of the most prestigious courses we’ve played in tournaments,” Hoyas coach Kate Schanuel said, noting that the team has played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii and Palos Verdes Country Club in Palos Verdes Estates, California, this spring. “This by far had the most consistent greens, a great layout. They know how to host tournaments. It was red-carpet for these ladies, and they will remember this forever.”

How Baltimore Country Club became the site for Howard’s first invitational began a couple years ago. That’s when the father of Kendel Abrams, a caddy at the club who played for the Bison, asked Greg Jones, the club’s director of golf, if the course would host an event for Howard.

The Bison’s men’s and women’s golf programs were re-launched at the NCAA Division I level in 2019 thanks to a donation from two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry. The school, which had previously competed at the Division II level, announced a six-year partnership with Curry and with uniforms and equipment provided by Baltimore company Under Armour and Callaway, respectively.

Coach Sam Puryear, whose Howard women’s team is in its second year of existence, credited Jones with helping cement the invitational’s inaugural run at Baltimore Country Club.

“I feel like BCC has an incredible brand, and I feel like we have a great brand,” he said. “That brand alone really helps us because we’re trying to promote the top students and the top athletes. Then if you look at BCC and where they rank nationally, it’s a great match.”

Club general manager and chief operating officer Kent Johnson characterized the decision to host the invitational as “easy.”

“I think it allows us an opportunity to truly show just how diverse our club is and it just presented a unique opportunity for us – one that we don’t get on an everyday basis,” he said. “So it was an an opportunity that when it presented itself, we felt it was something that we needed to do.”

Howard University golfer Kendall Jackson, right, putts for a par as her opponent, Georgetown's Megan Gormley looks on at the inaugural Howard University Invitational at Baltimore Country Club. Jackson, a sophomore, captured the individual title. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Country Club had planned to host the players and coaches for a dinner Monday night after 36 holes of golf earlier in the day. But when the news reached Stasia Collins, a club member from Cockeysville who is also the LPGA Tour’s senior vice president of operations, she arranged for representatives from the tour, the PGA of America and a few surrounding clubs to make presentations to the golfers about career opportunities in the sport outside of playing and teaching.

“This is an $84 billion industry. It’s very far-reaching,” Collins said, adding that few of the top female golfers went to college. “You can be a great golfer in college, but there aren’t many of those women — as much as they want to and even though they’re terrific athletes — that are going to make it. But golf is their passion. So turn your passion into a career.”

Sastry, who shot a 3-over-par 75 on Tuesday, said she learned a lot about ways to stay within golf.

“You don’t really realize how big of an industry it really is or how big the scope is for young women out there,” she said. “Playing is a big part of it, but that’s not all of it. So it was really nice to be able to connect with people.”

Even Jackson said she is contemplating life outside of playing.

“My goal is to play professional, but I know that my Plan B is to continue to work in the golf industry,” she said. “There are so many jobs in the golf industry. So it’s definitely a great cushion. That’s the beauty of golf. You can use it in so many different ways.”

Collins, the LPGA executive, said the tour is trying to become more inclusive and diverse. Puryear, the Howard coach, said the most effective mechanism towards that objective is tapping into the current and next generations of players.

“Some of them are so talented that they can have careers outside of playing, and I think that’s the biggest way to grow the game,” he said. “You get really talented people in different realms of the industry outside of just playing.”