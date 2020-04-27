Cornell’s Peter Milliman to become next Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse coach

Peter Milliman will leave Cornell to become the next Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse coach, sources told The Baltimore Sun on Sunday.
Milliman, who went 28-10 in less than two seasons with the Big Red, will succeed Dave Pietramala, whose contract was not renewed April 15. Pietramala is the winningest coach in program history with 207 wins, 49 more than the late Bob Scott. He guided the Blue Jays to NCAA championships in 2005 and 2007, two more title game appearances in 2003 and 2008, and three more Final Four berths in 2002, 2004 and 2015.
Recently named to the coaching staff for the 2019 U.S. men’s national indoor team as an assistant coach, Milliman has previous international coaching experience as the head coach of the Russian national team, which made its debut at the 2014 FIL World Championship in Denver.
Milliman came to Cornell after one season as a member of the Princeton coaching staff, where he was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was a three-time Division III All-American at Gettysburg, where he helped the Bullets reach two NCAA championship games.
This story will be updated.