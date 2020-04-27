Cornell’s Peter Milliman to become next Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse coach

Milliman, who went 28-10 in less than two seasons with the Big Red, will succeed Dave Pietramala, whose contract was not renewed April 15. Pietramala is the winningest coach in program history with 207 wins, 49 more than the late Bob Scott. He guided the Blue Jays to NCAA championships in 2005 and 2007, two more title game appearances in 2003 and 2008, and three more Final Four berths in 2002, 2004 and 2015.