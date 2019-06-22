Capitals select 18-year-old Canadian Center in NHL draft

The Washington Capitals selected center Connor McMichael with the 25th overall selection in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft on Friday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

McMichael, 18, was ranked 11th overall among North American centers and 20th overall among forwards by NHL Central Scouting. The Ajax, Ont., native spent the 2018-19 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. McMichael ranked second on London with 72 points (36g, 36a) in 67 games, while his 36 goals were tied for 20th in the OHL. The 6-foot, 182-pound forward also recorded five points (2g, 3a) in 11 playoff games.

In 127 career OHL games, between London and the Hamilton Bulldogs, McMichael has recorded 88 points (44g, 44a).

McMichael has represented Canada, skating for Canada White, at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where he recorded four points (1g, 3a) in six games.

With McMichael’s selection, 16 of Washington’s first-round picks in team history have been centers. McMichael marks the Capitals’ first center selected in the opening round since Filip Forsberg (11th overall) in 2012. Additionally, McMichael is the 15th player the Capitals have selected in the first round from the OHL in franchise history and the first since Tom Wilson (16th overall) in 2012.