NOTES: Washington C Nicklas Backstrom, out with an upper-body injury, was scheduled to take part in Saturday’s morning skate but is not ready to return. Detroit acquired AHL G Eric Comrie from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for minor league D Vili Saarijarvi. Calvin Pickard was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids and played in Friday’s 6-1 loss at Philadelphia after Jimmy Howard suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a 6-0 loss to Toronto. Howard is on the injured list. The Red Wings also assigned D Jonathan Ericsson to Grand Rapids.