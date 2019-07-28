Gervonta Davis retains world title, wins by TKO in homecoming fight at Royal Farms Arena

Gervonta Davis leaped to the second rope and pumped his fist in triumph as his hometown crowd at Royal Farms Arena roared its approval.
Seconds earlier, he’d landed a series of explosive left hands to bring a quick end to Ricardo Núñez’s challenge for his World Boxing Association super featherweight championship. Referee Harvey Dock stepped in to protect the Panamanian fighter as Davis pummeled him along the ropes.
The stoppage at 1 minute, 33 seconds of Saturday night’s second round brought an abrupt but satisfying conclusion to the homecoming Davis had coveted for so long.
“Tonight, we showed out,” Davis said. “It was amazing to fight in front of my friends and family. This was not just a win for me but a win for Baltimore.”
Núñez pressed forward as expected to start the fight, and Davis countered with a series of straight lefts to the body as he gauged his opponent’s speed and power.
He briefly allowed Núñez to back him against the ropes to begin the second round, but Davis threw the challenger off balance by bobbing up and down in a defensive crouch. As soon as he snapped Núñez’s head back with a violent left hook, the fight was essentially over.
Dock said he stepped in quickly to protect Núñez, because “I think he was defenseless at that time.”
Davis, fighting in Baltimore for the first time since 2013, moved to 22-0 (21 knockouts) with the victory.
Though Núñez came in with 19 knockouts in 21 career victories, Saturday’s matchup was as much a celebration of Davis’ rise from the streets of West Baltimore as it was a test of his world-class boxing skills.
On the same day that President Donald Trump insulted Baltimore via Twitter, a sellout crowd of 14,686 packed the city’s downtown arena to dance and holler for one of their own. Ringside attendees included Ravens great Ed Reed, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame next weekend, and Davis’ promoter, Floyd Mayweather Jr.
The hometown boy came to the ring in black shorts with orange fur trim, a week after he threw out the first pitch at Camden Yards.
Davis had yearned to bring a big-time fight to his hometown, which had not hosted a world championship match in 49 years.
The 24-year-old seemed loose as could be in the days before the fight, grinning his way through a Thursday news conference even as Núñez promised repeatedly to knock him out.
Davis struggled to make the 130-pound weight limit for previous bouts, losing his first world title on the scale before his matchup with Francisco Fonseca in August 2017. But he promised weight would be no issue this time around, and sure enough, he registered at a trim 129½ pounds Friday afternoon.
Davis and his promoters have promised he’ll fight once more this year. For all the excitement around his homecoming, fans hunger to see the precocious champion risk his title against a top competitor.
Possibilities include Tevin Farmer, a super featherweight from Philadelphia who has kindled a nasty social-media rivalry with Davis, and the sport’s top two featherweight fighters, Leo Santa Cruz and Washington D.C. native Gary Russell Jr.
Both Farmer and Davis have said they’d like to settle their differences in the ring, but the matchup presents political difficulties, because Davis fights for Premier Boxing Champions and usually appears on Showtime while Farmer fights for promoters Lou DiBella and Eddie Hearn and appears on DAZN.
Davis affirmed that Farmer is the opponent he wants in his post-fight interview.
If none of those matchups can be made, it’s also possible Davis could meet Yuriorkis Gamboa, who knocked out Roman “Rocky” Martinez in the second round of the co-main event Saturday in Baltimore.
In his post-fight interview with Showtime’s Jim Gray, Gamboa said he hoped to fight Davis.