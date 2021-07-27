‘City on my back’: Boxer Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis honors Baltimore with new tattoo

For Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ first tattoo since knocking out Mario Barrios in June, he told celebrity artist Josh Levario he wanted to make a statement.
Levario, who is based in Arizona, said Davis wanted to “honor his roots and put the city on his back.”
On Saturday, Levario revealed his latest masterpiece, a large-font tattoo of the word “Baltimore” stretched across Davis’ upper back. The tattoo shows clear admiration for the city that helped build Davis into the undefeated boxer he is today.
“It was a simple day but a really fun one,” Levario said. “I loved the way the shading came out and the transition of how it is. That’s my favorite part of it.”
Davis, 26, who grew up in the Sandtown-Winchester community in West Baltimore, has been boxing at the Upton Boxing Gym since he was 5 years old. Trained by longtime coach Calvin Ford, he is 25-0 in his professional career.
The process involved 30 minutes of consulting and three hours of tattooing. Levario said he couldn’t disclose where he did the tattoo, but said he was flown out for a day to perform his magic.
“He was open to ideas,” Levario said. “It was me that thought of how it was shaded where it’s straight black and then fades up into the negative and into his skin tone.”
Levario has worked with numerous professional athletes and music artists, such as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, Golden State Warriors forward Kelly Oubre Jr. and singer Keyshia Cole.
Davis has worked with Levario in the past. Levario was the artist behind Davis’ left leg tattoo, which features rap legend Tupac Shakur; Al Pacino’s character from the film “Scarface,” Tony Montana; Joaquin Phoenix as The Joker; and Heath Ledger’s line from the Dark Knight, “Why So Serious?”
Levario said the work on Davis’ leg took over 30 hours and multiple sessions.
“It’s always fun to consult and tell people what your vision is,” Levario said. “A Lot of time they don’t get it until afterwards.”